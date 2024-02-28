How Business Scorecards Can Drive Growth

Scorecards with people-centric metrics can help teams hit their targets and reveal surprising patterns that foster development.

Eric Crews, an Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) member in Boston, is the founder and CEO of Crews and co., a management consulting firm that helps ready-to-scale, seven-figure businesses prioritize the right tools to increase revenue, profitability, and salable value. We asked Crews to share his preferred goal-setting methodology.

Metrics, measurables, key performance indicators: They’re the lifeblood of any entrepreneurial venture. As a business owner, you want data that helps you understand your business, protect its profits, and drive its success. I know I do. That’s why every company I’ve run and advised has tracked key metrics with a business scorecard.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

I’ve found the scorecard to be more than a data tool. It’s a people tool, a way to regularly assess individual contributions with quantifiable results. Furthermore, a well-crafted scorecard gives you the insights you need to seamlessly manage your org chart, or, as my team calls it, the role map. Scorecards are people tools.

You’ve almost certainly seen a business scorecard before, you may even use one in your organization. To make sure we’re all on the same page, here’s an example scorecard: Anatomy of a scorecard: the basics

The scorecard itself is a simple, 90-day spreadsheet with four column types: Owner or “Who”: The owner is responsible for the measurable outcome. They may not, however, be solely responsible for doing all the work. Think of the owner as the accountable party.

The owner is responsible for the measurable outcome. They may not, however, be solely responsible for doing all the work. Think of the owner as the accountable party. Measurables: Measure leading activities that are within your control. Revenue, for instance, is not in your control, but sales calls are.

Measure leading activities that are within your control. Revenue, for instance, is not in your control, but sales calls are. Target Metric or “Goal”: Set a realistic goal for each measurable, one that’s attainable by a competent team member who does their job well–not an underperformer or a superstar.

Set a realistic goal for each measurable, one that’s attainable by a competent team member who does their job well–not an underperformer or a superstar. Dates: Evaluate the scorecard every week and color-code the metrics boxes: green if the goal was met and red if it wasn’t. Commit to a 90-day cycle for your scorecard. Use that period to reflect, reassess, and iterate. Look for patterns in the scorecard’s data.

You can engage with a scorecard on a surface level, noting solely what’s been achieved. However, a more effective evaluation looks into the whys behind the outcomes. Strong scorecards push you to identify and measure the activities that truly power your business.

Is a box green because the measurable’s owner is doing great work? Or are they feeling bored and under-challenged? Is a box red because the measurable’s owner was out sick? Or are you tracking a pattern of shortcomings? Rows of red often get blamed on market conditions, but “the economy” is at fault less often than you think.

While weekly metrics provide immediate feedback, the patterns that emerge across a 90-day scorecard are even more valuable. Sit back and consider what your data is telling you: Does the right person own the measurable?

Is the team member in the right role?

Have you set the goal too high? Too low?

Are you tracking the right metrics?

Is the team working on the right activities? The benefits of a business scorecard.

An effective scorecard benefits your business and the people at its core in multiple ways. A scorecard helps everyone understand their performance and engages them in improvement solutions. Are they thriving or falling behind? What needs to change to enable success?

A scorecard allows you to operationalize and test your strategy. Ninety days gives you just enough time to identify flaws in your approach without overcommitting or wasting valuable resources.

A scorecard empowers your people by providing transparency, promoting accountability, and celebrating successes. Part of evaluating a scorecard’s patterns is learning why from the task owners. They’re your initial window into what’s working and what isn’t.

A scorecard supports the Right Seats, Right People, and Right Time framework. I’ve adapted this from the “Right People, Right Seats” principle popularized by the famed business coach Jim Collins and I’ve added a timing element. As you connect the dots between individuals, their roles, and their progression toward company goals, you’ll inevitably uncover opportunities to adjust your org chart.

A scorecard maintains a hard, fast focus on your company’s revenue, profit, and valuation targets. Once you identify the activities that best contribute toward your organization’s growth, you’ll have clear goals and undeniable results.

By far, however, the greatest benefit of the business scorecard is the peace of mind it provides to you, the owner. When you have a clear picture of your company’s performance, week after week, you’re equipped to make informed decisions quickly without complex analysis. “Our current scorecard tells me exactly how the company is performing–without any complex analysis. When the scorecard is green, we hit our targets, and I’m happy,” says Steve Showalter, CEO of Statlinx, a health care call center company in Stamford, Connecticut, and a client of Crews and Co.

Measure growth with a business scorecard. In my years as an entrepreneur, I’ve made every mistake possible. I’ve kept the wrong person for too long. I’ve kept the right person in the wrong seat and watched them struggle. I’ve neglected to define the seats my organization needed. I’ve hired too late, hired too soon, and hired for the wrong roles.

Leadership is an ongoing process of learning. The more information you have, the faster you learn. Implement a business scorecard to give you a clear picture of your team’s progress. From there, you’ll be equipped to build a fully aligned business destined for growth.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.