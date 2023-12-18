How to Sell Your Business for Top Dollar and Get the Deal Done

Barry Raber, an Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) member in Portland, Oregon, is president and CEO of Business Property Trust , a Portland-based real estate investment firm that owns and manages covered RV and self-storage in Arizona and Texas. As a thought leader who shares experiences for businesses at Real Simple Business , we asked Barry what he learned from selling his first company.

I never expected to sell my company — that was not the vision. My vision was to create a robust company to own and run , utilizing every ounce of skill and experience my team and I could muster.

That is what we did until I got a surprisingly high unsolicited offer to buy the company, which ultimately led to a sale. I thought that if I were to sell my baby (really “our baby,” given that my team helped build it), it had better be for top dollar value. And we needed to get the deal done the first time because a sale fail would be a nightmare.

I learned many valuable lessons in the process, and also from watching other founders sell and from experts during my 20 years in EO.