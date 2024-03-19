How to Use the Art of Curiosity to Build Genuine Connections

Domenic Romano, an Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) member in New York, is the founder and managing partner of Romano Law, which focuses on business, entertainment, employment, and dispute resolution for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and creative professionals. We asked Domenic about curiosity’s role in building connections and helping people feel heard and understood. Here’s what he shared:

Curiosity is a superpower.

It’s a formidable skill. It drives you to expand your knowledge and sparks creativity. Beyond that, it’s the key to breaking through the surface when fostering genuine connections with others. In the complex dynamics of human relationships, curiosity is a guiding light, paving the way for understanding, empathy, and authentic connections. By becoming genuinely curious about others, you can build meaningful, lasting relationships. In a business setting, curiosity becomes a catalyst for growth and innovation. Leaders who cultivate a culture of exploration find that it leads to faster problem-solving and new ideas within their organization. Encouraging curiosity can create an environment where employees are motivated to explore new possibilities, heighten creativity, and gain a competitive edge. Just as curiosity strengthens personal relationships, it also becomes a strategic asset that can drive a business forward.

Curiosity as a Mindset Curiosity is more than a simple desire for more information. It’s a mindset. It’s a way of approaching life that opens doors and breaks down barriers. When applied to human connection, curiosity becomes a driver for bonding. Instead of just skimming the surface, curiosity encourages you to go deeper and explore the intricacies of human experience.

This willingness to explore the depths of another person’s thoughts, emotions, and experiences turns curiosity into a special ability.

Not only can this mindset enhance your connection with people, but it can also uncover new ways your business can flourish by staying ahead of the curve, anticipating market changes, and adapting to emerging trends. Building Bridges With Questions

People love to talk about themselves. When you take the time to get to know someone beyond what they do — their passions, their interests, and what makes them tick — your conversation will be more enjoyable. It’s like watching a movie where you’re learning the main character’s story. At the core of curiosity is the skill of asking the right questions. Think of a conversation as a journey. Many people stick to safe, surface-level subjects that don’t reveal much about who they are. But a curious person will take a different route, asking questions beyond the well-trodden.

Genuine curiosity surpasses casual small talk, promoting a more meaningful exchange of thoughts and emotions. Instead of a simple “How was your day?” a curious person might ask, “What was the highlight of your day, and why?” This shift leads to more substantial conversations and reveals a true interest in the other person’s life.

In a world where differences can create divisions, genuine curiosity helps bridge gaps that might separate us. By seeking to understand different perspectives and experiences, you can avoid preconceived notions and promote a greater sense of unity. Curiosity is the elixir that breaks down barriers. It creates a space where diversity and individuality are embraced rather than feared. Empathy: The Fruit of Curiosity

Curiosity often gives birth to empathy. When you’re curious about someone, you naturally develop empathy for them. Curiosity encourages you to actively listen — not just to the words spoken, but also to the emotional undertones. In so doing, you are transported into the other person’s life and see the world through their eyes. Empathy is crucial for authentic connection. It empowers you to connect on a deeper level as you recognize and validate the feelings of another. When you approach relationships with curiosity, empathy grows. Conversations go beyond the simple exchange of information to shared moments of understanding. This depth of connection is what turns acquaintances into friends and friends into confidants.

The Ripple Effect of Curiosity In a world full of misunderstandings and missed communication, curiosity is a powerful tool. When faced with cultural, ideological, or personal differences, genuine curiosity creates a space to discover common ground.

For instance, instead of dismissing someone with opposing views, a curious person might ask, “I’m interested in understanding your perspective. Will you share more about what led you to that conclusion?” Approaching differences with an open mind and a willingness to understand can help break down walls, making curiosity a unifying force, and allowing you to connect on a human level.

The influence of curiosity can create a ripple effect that reaches communities and society as a whole. Incorporating curiosity into your life can help build a culture of openness, understanding, and acceptance in your personal and professional relationships. At work or at home, a culture of curiosity promotes collaboration and innovation. People who are curious about each other’s ideas and perspectives create an environment where diverse talents and viewpoints are valued. This collaborative spirit can lead to breakthroughs and advancements that benefit the entire community and, ultimately, can also improve your personal wealth and well-being.

Incorporate Curiosity Into Your Journey Authentic networking can be fascinating. Instead of approaching a conversation for the end result or the business benefit, focus on the true essence of the experience. If you take pleasure in the act of connecting, genuinely getting to know the other person, and exploring how you can contribute to their journey, you’ll discover satisfaction in the process itself.

Allow yourself to enjoy the dopamine rush from truly getting to know someone. Embrace the journey and the pursuit of genuine understanding. Authentically engage and build connections. If you lead with curiosity and invest in the organic unfolding of relationships, then friendships, business opportunities, and success will follow.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.