Stay True to Your Roots: How to Leverage Purpose to Survive Market Changes

When you feel lost amid market panic and economic noise, return to your essence and reconnect with why you started your business in the first place.

Jacki Smith, an Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) member in Detroit, is the founder of Coventry Creations and a leading voice in the world of candle magic and personal empowerment. With over three decades of experience, Jacki is an author, speaker, and coach. We asked Jacki how entrepreneurs can regain their footing when they drift from their path.

I never set out to start an industry. I was 24 and had a simple idea: Create intentional candles to fund my education and help my loved ones make a little magic. I wasn’t thinking about market trends or cultural shifts. I just wanted to create something that worked for me and my friends.

But as sometimes happens, what started as personal gifts quickly grew into something larger. The candles I made resonated with others, and before I knew it, I had a business on my hands. I didn’t start with a grand plan; I was just following my gut, my heart, and the needs I saw around me. Lessons from the surrealist roller coaster ride

As the years went by, my business evolved. For the first five years, we grew and expanded at what I know now was an unsustainable rate. This new idea took the market by storm, and I found myself at the forefront of an industry I accidentally created. The second five years were a freefall. Intentional candles were no longer just a personal tool, they were becoming a cultural phenomenon–and suddenly I was up against more seasoned competitors. I quickly learned that with success comes market shifts, economic downturns, and cultural changes that I couldn’t have predicted when I first started pouring wax on my kitchen stove.

One of the most significant lessons I learned along the way is that success isn’t a straight line–it’s a winding road. Scratch that. It’s more of a surrealist roller coaster. It’s tempting to focus on external factors like the economy, competition, and changing consumer behaviors, but that’s not what matters most to me. What kept me going was something much more personal. It’s been about returning to why I started this journey in the first place. The power of returning to your why

When the market shifts and cultural tides change, it’s easy to get lost in the noise and panic. It’s easy to chase after the next big thing, to pivot so sharply that you lose sight of where you started. I’ve tried becoming a white-label candle company and even started a screen-printing arm of my business. I’ve thrown pasta on the wall to see what sticks. Unfortunately, I mixed spaghetti with bowtie noodles and got a bowl of confusing slop.

But every time I’ve found myself in that position of uncertainty, I’ve had the presence of mind to stop, take a breath, and go back to the beginning. Why did I start this business? What was my intention behind that very first candle?

For me, the answer has always been about empowering others.

When the external world feels chaotic, it’s this internal mission that has guided me back to a place of clarity. And that’s the key, isn’t it? No matter how much the world changes, my core intention remains the same. It’s the anchor that keeps me steady when everything else is shifting. Evolve, but stay true to your core essence

But it’s not just about returning to the original intention; it’s about allowing that intention to evolve. The world is different now than when I first started making candles professionally 30 years ago. So am I. The needs of my customers have changed, my product matched their change, and the way I approach my business evolved as my experience grew. But that doesn’t mean abandoning my core; it means letting it grow and adapt while staying true to its essence. This process of returning to the root and allowing it to evolve has taught me five key lessons that I believe are universal, no matter your industry or personal journey:

1. Stay Connected to Your Why

It’s easy to get caught up in the daily grind of running a business. But when things get tough, reconnecting with your original purpose can bring the clarity and motivation necessary to keep going. 2. Embrace Change, But Don’t Lose Your Core

The world always changes, and adaptability is crucial. But chasing after shiny new ideas can lead you away from what truly matters. Let your core values and intentions guide your adaptations. Never lose yourself.

3. Listen to Your Intuition Data and market research are important, but they’re not everything. Sometimes, the best decisions come from a place of intuition, from trusting that inner voice that knows what’s right, even when external circumstances suggest otherwise.

4. Value the Journey, Not Just the Destination

It’s easy to focus on the end goal–profit, success, growth–but the journey is where the real lessons are learned and life is lived. Goals don’t feed the soul. What will feed the soul is living your purpose with intent. 5. Community Is Everything

Together, we go farther. Your community will sustain you through the ups and downs, just as much as your products or services will.

My business has survived three market downturns (and we are mastering the fourth). I know success isn’t about being reactive; it’s about being proactive in staying true to your essence while allowing yourself and your business to grow and evolve. It’s about remembering who you are and that what brought you to where you are now was something real, something meaningful. And that’s not something you ever want to lose, no matter how much the world around you changes. Sometimes, the best way to move forward is to look back and reconnect with the simplicity and purity of where you started.

