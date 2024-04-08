The Dos and Don’ts of Process Documentation

Uncover the secrets that will streamline your business through enhanced productivity, reduced chaos, and empowered team members.

Adi Klevit, an Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) member in Portland, Oregon, is the co-founder of Business Success Consulting Group, which helps leaders create and document custom processes and tailor-made management systems so they can take control of their businesses and thrive. We asked Adi to share her expertise around process documentation.

Documenting business processes and standard operating procedures (SOPs) is vital to supporting company growth. However, many business owners avoid documenting processes because they are busy, and process documentation is time-consuming.

After working with business owners for almost 30 years, I can tell you that documenting SOPs are worth your time and energy. When processes are documented and in use, company owners find that their day-to-day is less chaotic, they can expand the company without working 80 to 100-hour weeks, and they can depend on their employees to perform tasks correctly the first time. Also, well-written processes and procedures make onboarding much easier and reduce training time.

Do those benefits sound like they will outweigh any temporary inconvenience you may experience when documenting business processes? If so, keep reading! 10 Best Practices for Process Documentation

1. Be clear, specific, and to the point.

Processes should be short and clear, not overly lengthy and explanatory. For example, one client wrote hundreds of pages for just one procedure. Of course, that was an outlier, but it demonstrates an important point. That is, processes are instructions. They must clearly communicate what to do and how.

Follow these steps to ensure you communicate what is needed when writing SOPs: Write down the purpose of the process.

Write down the result you want when someone reads it: What do you want them to be able to do?

Review the above two points against the process.

Remove extraneous information or provide additional clarity as needed.

2. Provide resources for all learning styles. This includes:

Visuals: Screenshots, diagrams, flow charts, video presentations

Writing: Written instructions so anyone can know what to do at a glance

Audio: Recorded explanations and walk-throughs to accompany a visual

Kinesthetics: Include role play and assignments that the employee must execute 3. Communicate in the voice of your culture.

You are communicating to a specific audience: your employees. So, be sure to build your processes in the voice of your company culture. To do this, specify:

What is the voice of your culture?

What are your core values?

What words and images align with who you are as a company? Depending on your company culture, you may want to include memes or gifs in SOPs or, alternatively, use more corporate language. Build your processes in a way that will best communicate with your team.

4. Include your entire team. If you want the entire team to implement SOPs, you must include them as you build the procedures. A simple way to do this is to update the whole team as you and a few others build the project and share the final procedures for their review.

5. Make it fun.

Let’s face it: Process-building is often viewed as a strict, cold activity. So, find ways to make process-building fun! I’ve seen clients turn their process-building time into a pizza party or gamify the project with prizes for employees who move the program forward.

If your culture embraces it, including gifs, emojis, and funny videos in the processes themselves can make both process documentation and training fun for everyone.

6. Avoid jargon that new hires will not understand. Read the process as if you are a new hire. If you see words or jargon that only communicate to a few people, remove or define them. Many of my clients create a glossary explaining the definitions of specialized terms, which is a great training tool.

7. Keep your procedures short.

As mentioned above, keep procedures short and to the point. However, avoid being too cryptic. Employee feedback is instrumental in this area, helping you strike a balance between over- and under-explanation.

Some industries require employees to have background information to understand a procedure. If that sounds like your industry — or if you have additional information you feel is vital to share with employees — there is a solution. Document that information separately as in-depth training. Employees can take the extra training if they’d like, or you can require specific positions to train on the added material as part of onboarding.

8. Document processes before making changes. If you want to change a procedure, which will happen, you must document both the change and the existing system. By documenting SOPs before the change, you have a point of reference to which you can compare metrics. And, if the change isn’t helpful, you can quickly revert to the previous process.

9. Make SOPs accessible.

You don’t want processes and procedures gathering dust. You want the processes utilized, which means they must be accessible to everyone. 10. Keep processes alive and updated.

Your processes are alive and dynamic, like your business. That means you must not let them become obsolete. Keep processes up-to-date as you take advantage of new market conditions, offer new products, or make other changes.

One way to do this is to set a calendar reminder for a process review every quarter or every six months. Following these best practices will help you and your team simplify process documentation and — dare I say it? — make the project fun. So, review the above steps and start documenting your first process today.

