What the Gift of Motherhood Taught Me About Entrepreneurship

It’s a wild ride when the two adventures intersect, but don’t miss the wisdom and skills that emerge.

Andrea Heuston, an Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) member of the US West Bridge chapter, is a podcast host, speaker coach to leaders of Fortune 100 companies, a best-selling author, and CEO of Artitudes, a full-service creative firm specializing in executive presentations, motion graphics, and speaker content. We asked Andrea how motherhood impacted her entrepreneurial journey. Here’s what she shared.

Motherhood has undoubtedly made me a better entrepreneur.

For me, the two have always been intertwined. I started my full-service creative communications firm because I wanted to be a mother. I wanted the ability to work flexible hours from home to better accommodate the demands of motherhood. But just like starting a company isn’t easy, neither was the journey to motherhood.

I went through many rounds of failed fertility treatments before eventually adopting my two wonderful sons. I also managed to get my company off the ground; it has been going strong for nearly three decades now.

Over the years, motherhood taught me invaluable lessons about entrepreneurship that have helped me succeed in the business world. Here are five lessons that have changed the trajectory of my life and entrepreneurial endeavors for the better. 1. Prioritize Being Present Over Seeking “Balance”

I don’t believe the elusive work-life “balance” is something that can be achieved. What can be achieved, however, is being present. When my kids were little, I traveled a lot doing event and speaker coaching work. It was difficult to navigate, and it was hard on the kids, but I was lucky enough to have a great support system. I was also able to rectify the situation by making a point of being fully present wherever I was.

When I was at home, I’d turn off the computer and have dinner, storytime, and bath time with the boys. When I was at work, I was fully engrossed in whatever task or conversation was taking place.

Being present instead of striving for “balance” allows us to show up as our best selves in every area of our lives. 2. Tailor Communication to the Person

My children are two very different people. Mothering them taught me how to communicate effectively as a leader. My oldest son has attention issues, and my youngest is a quiet thinker. They taught me that a one-size-fits-all approach to communication wouldn’t work. What worked for one didn’t work for the other, and vice versa. Just like my kids, every individual on my team has a different need. While I once held the belief that silence from me implied good performance, I’ve now learned that style of communication doesn’t work for everyone. Some people do need a pat on the back.

The same goes for clients. In order to truly reach them, we must figure out how they want to be communicated with. For example, I’ve noticed that Baby Boomers tend to enjoy small talk, whereas Gen Xers generally prefer to get down to business right away.

Everyone communicates differently. In business and in life, it’s important to learn the most effective way to engage with people to build strong relationships. 3. If You’re Not Failing, You’re Not Moving Forward

I try not to use the term “failing.” Instead, I call it failing forward. Failing forward is the ability to look at situations that didn’t work out the way we wanted and take lessons from them.

For example, I remember crying when I found out my older son, who is on the spectrum, was getting Fs and Ds in school. As a high achiever, I felt like a failure. Luckily, my husband was there to remind me that “his journey is not yours.”

The same sentiment applies to entrepreneurship. Not everyone’s journey is the same, and failure is really just a stepping stone to success. 4. A Lot of Good Can Come From Letting Go of Control

I’ll be the first to admit that I was a massive control freak for much of my life — until a coma that was completely beyond my control forced me not to be. While I was unable to work, my team did what they do best. I came to realize that they were perfectly fine without me micromanaging them. Given that a survey by Trinity Solutions found 71% of employees reported that micromanagement interfered with their job performance, in retrospect, that’s not surprising.

As my boys got older, I’ve drawn the same conclusion about parenthood. Letting go of control and allowing people room to flourish empowers them. 5. Community Holds Immense Value

Last but not least, throughout my entrepreneurial and motherhood journey, I’ve learned how important it is to have a community that understands you.

Being a member of Entrepreneurs’ Organization, Women Business Enterprise National Council and Women Presidents Organization has been vital to my success. I’ve met so many incredible people who understand me as both an entrepreneur and a mother. These organizations have made it possible for me to feel truly seen.

All in all, being both a mother and an entrepreneur can be done and done well. As long as you don’t have unrealistic expectations, give yourself grace, and trust in your ability to learn and adapt along the way, you’ll be ok!

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.