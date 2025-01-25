Why It’s Urgent to Create a Positive Workplace Culture to Support Mental Health

How you show up as a leader influences the success of both your business and our society.

Peggy Shell, an Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) member in Colorado, is the founder and CEO of Creative Alignments, a time-based recruiting firm that partners with purpose-driven, people-first companies with an alternative to traditional recruiting. Shell shared her insights about building a mental-health-friendly workplace culture.

Mental health used to be a taboo subject. Today, as we navigate an intensifying mental health crisis that impacts all levels of society, we are having important conversations about support and solutions, even in the workplace, where it is especially relevant. Because we spend at least one-third of our lives at work, employers have a unique opportunity—a responsibility, in fact—to foster environments that support emotional well-being and create a positive ripple effect beyond the office walls. The argument that people’s personal lives are of no concern to employers is old thinking. The success of a company relies on the resilience and strength of its people.

The evolution of workplace dynamics Today’s workforce is more varied than ever, with five generations working side by side, each bringing unique values and expectations. This shift demands a reimagining of workplace norms to balance people, profit, and purpose. Millennials and Gen-Zers often prioritize work-life balance, mental well-being, diversity, and a sense of purpose, while Baby Boomers tend to focus more on stability and job security. A study from consultancy Deloitte reports that “Millennials want to work for organizations that foster innovative thinking, develop their skills as leaders, and wish to see them making a positive contribution to society.” In a different survey of more than 5,000 Gen-Z workers, 69 percent stated that they would “absolutely” be more likely to apply to a job at a company that emphasized a racially and ethnically diverse workplace in recruitment materials. This new business landscape demands a fresh approach to workplace dynamics and priorities, with employee well-being being integral to business goals. Organizations that recognize the intricate relationships between these elements will be well-positioned to thrive in the future.

Understanding mental health at work Mental health challenges encompass a broad spectrum, from clinical diagnoses to day-to-day stressors like burnout and financial strain. Societal attitudes toward mental health have evolved, reducing stigma and inviting open conversations. More employees are willing to seek help and talk about their challenges. While many organizations have implemented initiatives like flexible work arrangements, wellness programs, and mental health days, these efforts sometimes fail to tackle the underlying issues stemming from workplace culture. For example, a company might offer a mindfulness program but still have a high-pressure environment that makes employees feel they cannot take mental health days without judgment or retribution. Culture as a key driver of mental health Research shows that workplace culture significantly influences mental health. A study from mental health nonprofit MindShare Partners found that 78 percent of respondents view a healthy and sustainable work culture as most helpful to their mental well-being, surpassing other factors like mental health treatment and self-care resources.

The ripple effect of positive workplace culture It is impossible for us to spend so much time at work and not have it deeply affect our personal lives. A positive work environment fosters fulfillment and reduces stress, with employees often “taking work home” in terms of mood and demeanor. Conversely, a toxic culture can have far-reaching negative effects that ripple out into one’s personal life. A former employee, coming from a toxic work environment, shared that working at our company “absolutely translated into my personal and family life. Being able to feel the respect, appreciation, and positivity at work each day is amazing. This allows me to show up better as a friend, family member, and parent.” Investing in culture boosts the bottom line Happier employees are not just more engaged. Research shows that positive work environments can enhance employee engagement and productivity, ease mental health challenges, and reduce absenteeism. Furthermore, employees who feel appreciated are more likely to put forth maximum effort at work. This saves money and increases customer satisfaction, leading to a stronger business.

Leadership’s role in shaping culture A deeply healthy work culture is a collective, cyclical dynamic that builds on itself, but leadership first must set the tone and hold the space. In 20 years of helping hundreds of leaders hire thousands of employees, I’ve learned that these are the 10 most important elements leadership can show up with. Build trust. Hire great people, equip them well, and trust them to do their jobs. No need for lots of extra rules when implicit trust (not subservience) is foundational to your culture. Lead with empathy. Take time to understand where people are coming from. Vulnerability can be a superpower. Be open and transparent so employees know you are human, too. The best leaders don’t have all the answers. Regularly invite ideas, solutions, and collaboration from your team. Live your company values. When you show up this way, you attract employees who naturally and authentically live similar values. Little things make a big difference, and personal outreach can change someone’s day. You don’t need to do it perfectly. Everything you choose to do adds up to something much larger. People need to feel heard. Create an environment that allows employees to feel comfortable sharing what’s working, what’s not, and what they need or can contribute. Create an environment that allows for mistakes. This builds opportunities for learning and psychological safety. Show up as your authentic self. Buck the old way of authoritative leadership in favor of inspiring leadership. Leading with, not over. Commit to creating a diverse team that gives people a sense of belonging and equity. This will drive your creativity, connection, and innovation. Maya Angelou famously said, “People will forget what you said and what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” This is especially true of leaders. How we show up for our people is everything when it comes to influencing a sustainable business, and a successful society.

