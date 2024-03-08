Women Investing in Women: 5 Key Strategies for a Standout Investment Pitch

When you understand and connect with your backers, you create synergy that can elevate your offering.

Winnie Hart, a former Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) global board director and member in Houston is an author, keynote speaker, brand strategist, and CEO of TwinEngine, a brand growth agency fueled by purpose. She currently serves as EO senior global board adviser. For International Women’s Day, we asked Winnie how successful entrepreneurs can empower women-led startups.

According to PitchBook, in 2023, women-owned companies received only 2 percent of total capital invested in venture-backed startups. That disparity is even more perplexing when you consider that startups owned by women generate more than double the ROI per dollar invested compared with startups founded by men.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Imagine a world where financial backing, mentorship, and shared expertise converge to ignite every groundbreaking idea conceived by a woman. This vision is brought to life by pioneering investment groups like nCourage, which stands at the forefront of empowering women-led startups. Along with EO peers including Cindy Boyd, Shelby Scarbrough, Lamar Mathews, and Jody Lee, I’m a part of a shift toward inclusive investment practices that not only celebrate but actively uplift women founders. It’s a movement where the courage of one woman ignites the courage of another, fostering a network of support through investment and guidance to provide the solid backing needed for success.

Because when women invest in women, we witness an unparalleled multiplier effect that extends beyond individual success. It’s about cultivating an environment where collaboration triumphs over competition. Statistics back this up — venture-backed companies with women on the executive team drive higher valuations and returns. However, research indicates that startups founded and co-founded by women are significantly underfunded compared with those founded by men. The gap is wide, but it’s also an opportunity — an opportunity for change, for empowerment, and for rewriting the narrative of entrepreneurial success.

The objective is clear: to empower and encourage women with the necessary resources and advice, ensuring they have robust support for their entrepreneurial endeavors. Here are five key strategies that women entrepreneurs can implement to prepare for successful pitches to investors:

1. Tell a Compelling Story.Every successful venture unfolds a story that captures the heart and soul. It’s about entrepreneurs breathing life into their vision, sharing not just the “what” but the “why” of their actions. Storytelling isn’t merely a tool; it’s an art form that brings people closer to your cause, often making a difference as it turns listeners into advocates. Remember, a story well told is a story that stays with your audience.

2. Know Your Investors.The essence of investment lies in the synergy between entrepreneur and investor, rooted in common values and shared visions. It’s insightful to look into investment trends and understand the principles that drive potential backers. Gender-diverse companies, for example, are often proven to outperform their peers. Reflecting an investor’s values in your approach welcomes them to be part of a journey that transcends mere business growth. 3. Demonstrate Impact. Today’s businesses are valued not just on financial metrics but also on their societal and environmental impact. Highlighting how your business aims to be a force for good can resonate deeply with investors. With high ESG-rated companies attracting significant investment, it’s evident that a positive impact is a strong investment attractor. Share how your vision is making a difference in the world so it stands out to impact-driven investors.

4. Establish a Strong Personal Brand. A personal brand is a reflection of both the entrepreneur and their business. Qualities such as resilience, creativity, and empathy, when consistently demonstrated, can help shape a personal brand that resonates with audiences and builds trust. This can be instrumental, considering the high level of trust consumers and investors place in personal recommendations. A strong personal brand as a leader can be a catalyst for turning stakeholders into advocates.

5. Ask Great Questions.Engaging with potential investors is as much about sharing knowledge as it is about demonstrating engagement with your business and its prospects. Remember, pitching to a women-led angel investor group is not just about securing funding; it’s also about building relationships and finding partners who believe in your vision as much as you do. It’s essential for women entrepreneurs to adopt these strategies with confidence. The narrative of women in entrepreneurship is evolving. It’s a narrative that speaks to the power of change, empowerment, and the redefinition of success in the business world.

Now is the time for action, and the investment community is ready to support women entrepreneurs as they transform innovative concepts into successful, impactful ventures.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.