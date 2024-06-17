Inc.’s Best Workplaces 2024 Methodology: How We Selected These 543 Companies

Inc. today announced its prestigious Best Workplaces list, our annual roster of companies that set the standard in workplace culture. Thousands of applicants competed to make the list, through a rigorous selection process designed to highlight the private U.S. companies with the most satisfied employees.

It couldn’t come at a better time: With employee engagement at an 11-year low, Inc.’s Best Workplaces list offers a happy counterexample–543 examples, actually–of how to get workplace culture right.

Inc. partners with Quantum Workplace, the employee engagement software company, to produce our Best Workplaces list. The months-long selection process factors in a benefits inventory of every company that applies as well as an employee engagement survey. “We weren’t expecting to win this year, so it was emotional to be honest with you,” says Jody Jankovsky, founder and CEO of Black Line IT, a managed service company that made this year’s list–on its sixth attempt. Beginning in 2019, each time they didn’t make the cut, they took the data and employee sentiment report every applicant receives from Quantum Workplace and implemented changes-gym reimbursement, home office stipend, unlimited PTO-one by one. “This was our moonshot. We’ve been working towards this goal. I’m just so proud of my team.”

Here’s a deep dive into the selection process, from application to list. Step 1: Eligibility check

To qualify for Inc.’s Best Workplaces list, a company must: Be independent (not a subsidiary or division of another company)

Be based in the United States

Have at least 5 full-time employees

Have been in business at least 2 years

Have less than $1 billion in annual revenue Step 2: Application

Each participating company fills out an application with basic information, such as date founded, number of employees, and approximate revenue. The application also offers companies the opportunity to explain their culture in their own words, with prompts such as, “Tell us how your company puts culture first?” Inc. editors and reporters review comments of the qualifying applications to help us determine our coverage of the program and select our annual Best Workplaces Editor’s List. Step 3: Benefits inventory

Quantum polls each company to determine which of 37 key benefits they offer employees, from health insurance to wellness apps to childcare reimbursements. Certain benefits have become table stakes for the list. For example, 100 percent of 2024’s Best Workplace honorees offer health insurance. In this way, Inc.’s Best Workplaces sets the standard for employee benefits packages. Based on this inventory, adjusted for company size, each company receives a benefits score. Step 4: Employee engagement survey

Quantum defines employee engagement as “the strength of the mental and emotional connection employees feel toward the organization that they work for, their team, and their work.” Employees at each company receive a survey containing 30 questions on a six-point scale–strongly disagree to strongly agree–on issues like career development, communi­cation, and trust in leadership. Employees return their surveys directly to Quantum, which then crunches the data. To qualify, a company must have a statistically significant response rate, which is adjusted for company size, again to level the playing field.

To make Inc.’s Best Workplaces list, companies must meet a minimum cutoff on both the benefits inventory and employee engagement score. Step 5: Vetting

Once the qualifying companies are determined, the list comes to Inc.’s research department to look into the background of each company. This is to guard against companies with an unsavory history appearing on the list. For example, if we uncover allegations of fraud, sexual misconduct, or unlawful activity by the company or its leaders, we may disqualify that company. All-in-all, it’s a rigorous process. For the companies that make the list, the honor is both a testament to the culture they’ve built and a great recruiting tool. And they deserve credit for setting the standard for millions of other small businesses.