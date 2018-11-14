Is Elon Musk joking again about his Teslaquila brand tequila? It's been hard to tell in the past at times. But Tesla filed a trademark for the brand and Mexico took it seriously today.

Mexico's Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT), which watches over the tequila industry, finally responded to Musk without humor, as Reuters reported.

To set the scene, Musk tweeted an April's Fool joke this year in which he said Tesla had filed for bankruptcy--"Chapter 14 and a half," which doesn't exist. Accompanying the series of tweets was a picture of him and the statement, "Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by 'Teslaquilla' bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks."

Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks.



This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what's the point?



Happy New Month! pic.twitter.com/YcouvFz6Y1 -- Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

Last month, Musk sent another tweet that said Teslaquila would be coming soon, along with a "visual approximation" of a labeled bottle.

Another gag? It's never really safe to assume that you know when Musk is joking or not. If he is this time, it's an elaborate jest that involves a legitimate trademark filing for a "distilled agave liquor," which would describe tequila.

It's not the first time a Musk venture sold a beverage under its brand. SpaceX released SpaceX wine in 2016, with the message "many happy returns." (SpaceX is notable for having its launch vehicles return for reuse.) Given Tesla's recent profitable quarter, that might have seemed like reason to celebrate.

But tequila is one of those country-protected beverage products--like champagne in France and bourbon in the U.S.--that requires local production. The CRT said tequila is a "protected word," and that the liquid has a set of requirements to use the name, including production in one of the Mexican states of Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit, or Tamaulipas.

The CRT issued a statement, according to Reuters, which said, in part:

If it wants to make Teslaquila viable as a tequila it would have to associate itself with an authorized tequila producer, comply with certain standards and request authorization from Mexico's Industrial Property Institute.

Maybe Musk was having fun. Or maybe he wanted to make some money. George Clooney sold his tequila brand, Casamigos, for a sum reportedly approaching $1 billion, to liquor giant Diageo. (Who needs to act or direct?) Bacardi spent $5.1 billion for Patron Spirits International, another tequila producer.