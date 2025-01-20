The Future of Hurricane-Proof Construction Is Taking Shape in Florida

Imagine an American town that’s powered almost entirely by solar energy, where commercial and residential development is balanced with natural green space and ecosystems, and the infrastructure is specifically designed to withstand natural disasters.

You don’t have to imagine too hard—because it exists. Nestled near the Southwest coast of Florida, lies the self-proclaimed “hometown of tomorrow.” And it’s living up to the hype. Babcock Ranch, current population 9,200, is a planned community led by former NFL player Syd Kitson, co-founder of Babcock Ranch and Chairman and CEO of real estate company Kitson & Partners. The town exists within a sprawling patch of Floridian real estate that measures 18,000 acres, with half of the town’s footprint set aside as greenways, parks, and expansive lakes, helping to preserve natural occurring flora and fauna. This isn’t a vanity project. For Kitson, it’s equal parts duty and entrepreneurial ambition—and it showcases how businesses are stepping up to find innovative solutions to climate change and extreme weather events.

“The private sector should always step up first—that’s the definition of innovation,” says the former Green Bay Packer. “I believe in leaving this world better than when I came into it. For me, that meant creating something that can inspire others to innovate, working with the environment, and conserving invaluable resources for future generations.” He seems to be succeeding. Since its inception, Babcock Ranch has garnered attention from development organizations and mainstream media as an ideal model for new communities, not just for its ecofriendliness, but also for its ability to withstand the extremes of Floridian weather.

Recently, The Resilient Design Institute led a case study on Babcock Ranch, citing its stability in 140mph force wind gusts and flooding that devastated surrounding parts of Lee and Charlotte Counties in 2022 with Hurricane Ian. And according to the New York Times’ coverage, The Field House building in the center of town, “held about 500 evacuees during Hurricane Ian, which passed over the community as a Category 4 storm.” Though Hurricane Ian caused $120 billion in both insured and uninsured losses, Babcock Ranch had little damage. In 2024, Hurricane Milton was another test for Babcock Ranch, as it was the shelter of choice for over 2,000 Floridians from nearby areas. For town residents and neighboring vicinities, Babcock Ranch’s Field House facility is regarded as the best place to evacuate to when seeking shelter from a storm, along with the K-12 school that supports the town’s next generation. The town’s resilience can be attributed to its planning. Babcock Ranch was built 30 feet above sea level. Cognizant of the delicate ecosystem, developers took precautions against extreme weather events, like designing smart ponds to combat flooding and burying utilities underground. The roads were built around existing drainage patterns rather than redirecting water via concrete and pipes. Even more, there’s a smart stormwater system of remote-controlled dams that can proactively lower lake water levels in advance of a large storm.