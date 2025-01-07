Creating an Export Business Plan

00:28 Julia Dvorko: An export strategy is very similar to a business plan. It is really a strategy to reach your customers and to be competitive in the market and to know where you are going, let’s say in five years. So, in that respect, it is somewhat of an export plan. It has certain differences. The small business is charged with really putting together a very broad outline and by finding the right partners in the market very often, piggy tailing on the existing customers or using other partners. Then, as the exporting business grows, that strategy can be adjusted and it can involve expanding into other markets, selling other products and maybe even developing products specifically for that market.

01:11 Toni Corsini: A small business really needs to develop a plan. They need to develop a plan. They need to identify that their product has potential in an overseas market and once they identify that overseas market, they need to do a little bit of research to make certain that they are going in the right direction. There are certainly a lot of resources both governmental and commercial resources that can help them with that. Once they’ve identified that, then obviously, they probably will need financing.

01:39 Amy Frey: Business planning is hugely important. And that’s something that when I talk to companies or people, individuals that are seeking to start their own company, I always say sit down and write about it. Look at a business plan and force yourself to answer those questions.