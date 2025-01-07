Sponsored Content
Creating an Export Business Plan
Business owners agree that developing a strategic plan is the first step toward exporting success.
Video Transcript
00:28 Julia Dvorko: An export strategy is very similar to a business plan. It is really a strategy to reach your customers and to be competitive in the market and to know where you are going, let’s say in five years. So, in that respect, it is somewhat of an export plan. It has certain differences. The small business is charged with really putting together a very broad outline and by finding the right partners in the market very often, piggy tailing on the existing customers or using other partners. Then, as the exporting business grows, that strategy can be adjusted and it can involve expanding into other markets, selling other products and maybe even developing products specifically for that market.
01:11 Toni Corsini: A small business really needs to develop a plan. They need to develop a plan. They need to identify that their product has potential in an overseas market and once they identify that overseas market, they need to do a little bit of research to make certain that they are going in the right direction. There are certainly a lot of resources both governmental and commercial resources that can help them with that. Once they’ve identified that, then obviously, they probably will need financing.
01:39 Amy Frey: Business planning is hugely important. And that’s something that when I talk to companies or people, individuals that are seeking to start their own company, I always say sit down and write about it. Look at a business plan and force yourself to answer those questions.
01:59 Bruce Fishbein: When you first start exporting, the first thing that you need to do is having a plan as to what you want to do, where you wanna go. Because, you have to remember that it costs money to go from the United States to anywhere. Okay. When I say that… If you’re gonna go from here to the Caribbean, decide where you wanna go on the Caribbean. And once you have your plan, then you need to go, to decide how you’re going to implement your plan and you need to figure out how you’re going to… What is your customer base going to be? How are you going to get that customer base? Well, the third step is you need to be able to put together all the logistics.
02:47 Amy Frey: The most exciting things in the business plan are what we’re looking to create. And I always like looking back on what we have achieved but, to be honest, the business plan is just that. It’s about the future. So, what’s in my business plan is very… Right now is very safe practices to have the wherewithal to get through this recession and slow down in the business. It is to be very mindful of any kind of vulnerabilities that I might have if we have all our eggs in one basket. We need to diversify that basket as quickly as possible. And it is to have realistic goals that I find exciting and that I think are viable.
