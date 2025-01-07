Providing Good Customer Service

00:28 Amy Frey: ATC’s greatest asset in terms of customer service is definitely our willingness to work out of regular business hours. It’s also our willingness to, at the end of the day, six o’clock at night, something is not going right, to address that concern right away. And we make it a priority to take care of our overseas customers above and beyond because they’re the ones that are really thinking, “Is this the right fit?” Because you’re based all the way around the other side of the world, is this actually gonna work?

01:14 Lawunmi Famuagun: The number one thing they want from you is being accessible. They want to pick up the phone and call you, the customers, that is, and they want you to be able to pick up… Be on the other line when they do call. We have… Actually another thing that we do is, you can track your order from… When we get it shipped, we have a service where you can go to our website, put your own information on there and they will tell you how far the ship is, where it’s going, and when it arrives in the port of destination. So that’s a big thing that a lot of our customers are very appreciative, they are very happy about that.

01:50 Cathy Martine: We have found a number of customers are very comfortable with the whole notion of online research and online chat. So the ability for them to have a question answered by eChat is an area that global borders allow. Because you can have someone in the United States responding to a question to someone in India through the eChat capacity or vice-versa. And people just seem much more comfortable with having the Internet and the electronic capability that’s afforded by that Internet be the tool that helps them run their business effectively and answer questions for them. They may not operate 24/7, they may operate during business hours, but they may also be operating at midnight when they are actually having the chance to do their work. And they need to have the person whoever they are asking the question of be available to answer their question on the spot. They don’t have the patience to wait for the next business day when the business office may open up for business.