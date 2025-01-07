Knowing the Export Environment

Video Transcript

00:28 Toni Corsini: A small business looking to enter into exporting certainly needs to understand there are some challenges, some unique challenges. Identifying appropriate agents overseas, identifying distributors overseas, talking to financing sources, and certainly looking into the potential of their product being accepted overseas are some of the challenges. 00:51 Marie Johns: I think some of the myths that small businesses have about exporting are that they can’t compete effectively with large companies. Another myth is that small companies will get lost in the morass of international bureaucracy and red tape. There is a myth that there are language and the financial monetary system barriers that they may not understand. 01:24 Cathy Martine: What I’ve heard from small business customers is they really don’t always understand how to go about penetrating a new market. So, depending on the line of business, consider a closed manufacturer. Maybe they’ve built up a specific niche in certain kind of clothes. They do their research and understanding where the opportunity might be for them to match their demand and supply, but sometimes they don’t always know how it operates in new market. So, for a small business customer, most of the time, it really is about how to learn the rules of the road in a new country and how to operate their business in a way that’s consistent with regulations and law, but also allows their business to grow.

02:00 Julia Dvorko: The process of starting to export really varies depending on the industry, definitely. But as a first step for a business that wants to export, I would say it is very important to assess the internal resources and their management commitment. Will that be a project that is sustainable within the company? 02:23 Paula Murphy: The company, not only needs to be committed to it, but they also need to be willing to devote the resources to developing export markets. So, they need to set aside adequate staffing levels, adequate funding, and also have a realistic expectation of the amount of time that it’s going to take into export markets. So, having top management commitment, resources, and obviously, a successful product doesn’t hurt to get into an export market as well. 02:51 Robert Hans: One sense I would say, is that you wanna be more rifle shot than shotgun. You can’t try to address all the markets of the world in one fell swoop. You have to do your homework, see where your product or services has a demand, where you can be competitive and on a rifle shot approach, you can build your business and become a major exporter.