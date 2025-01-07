Sponsored Content
Knowing the Export Environment
Government experts identify challenges and debunk some myths.
Video Transcript
00:28 Toni Corsini: A small business looking to enter into exporting certainly needs to understand there are some challenges, some unique challenges. Identifying appropriate agents overseas, identifying distributors overseas, talking to financing sources, and certainly looking into the potential of their product being accepted overseas are some of the challenges.
00:51 Marie Johns: I think some of the myths that small businesses have about exporting are that they can’t compete effectively with large companies. Another myth is that small companies will get lost in the morass of international bureaucracy and red tape. There is a myth that there are language and the financial monetary system barriers that they may not understand.
01:24 Cathy Martine: What I’ve heard from small business customers is they really don’t always understand how to go about penetrating a new market. So, depending on the line of business, consider a closed manufacturer. Maybe they’ve built up a specific niche in certain kind of clothes. They do their research and understanding where the opportunity might be for them to match their demand and supply, but sometimes they don’t always know how it operates in new market. So, for a small business customer, most of the time, it really is about how to learn the rules of the road in a new country and how to operate their business in a way that’s consistent with regulations and law, but also allows their business to grow.
02:00 Julia Dvorko: The process of starting to export really varies depending on the industry, definitely. But as a first step for a business that wants to export, I would say it is very important to assess the internal resources and their management commitment. Will that be a project that is sustainable within the company?
02:23 Paula Murphy: The company, not only needs to be committed to it, but they also need to be willing to devote the resources to developing export markets. So, they need to set aside adequate staffing levels, adequate funding, and also have a realistic expectation of the amount of time that it’s going to take into export markets. So, having top management commitment, resources, and obviously, a successful product doesn’t hurt to get into an export market as well.
02:51 Robert Hans: One sense I would say, is that you wanna be more rifle shot than shotgun. You can’t try to address all the markets of the world in one fell swoop. You have to do your homework, see where your product or services has a demand, where you can be competitive and on a rifle shot approach, you can build your business and become a major exporter.
03:10 JD: Many companies think that if the business is going really bad in the US, they can export their way out of the problem and sometimes, we get inquiries from companies that are really in big trouble financially, for instance, and they think this will be a turnaround strategy for them. Unfortunately, that really very rarely happens. The company has to have resources. The company has to have commitment and dedication. It shouldn’t be a fire sale, a sale of desperation. It really needs the time. A small business should understand that exporting is really a long term endeavor, that it does require a lot of effort, that it requires a development of a certain expertise, and that it requires a budget. These are the most important things, in my opinion. Technical expertise is easy to finally acquire, but if you really have an understanding of all these things, then, you’re going to succeed in exporting.
03:59 Bill Fanjoy: Secret sauce to exporting is partnerships, is finding the correct resources, and that first resource is truly is the Department of Commerce, the Export Assistance Center. We are… On the ground, we are the front line of exporting. Meaning if you’re wondering, “Is it financing that I need? Is it market information that I need? Do I need to work with the Export-Import bank for insurance? Do I need to work with a small business development center? Do I need to work with my state development agency? What is it that I need?” You need us because our job is to find the resources for you, figure out which resources you need, and to connect you to them.
04:44 MJ: So, we identify the company, we prepare them to enter the export market, we connect them with opportunities and then we support them all the way.
