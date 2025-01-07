Video Transcript

00:27 Bruce Fishbein: The biggest challenge for any company, whether it’s export, wholesale, or whatever, is financing. Money is your biggest problem. Always will be your biggest problem. The more money you have, the more money you need. The more business you do, the more money you need. 00:44 Magid Khan: One of the areas that I really thought was important and one of the things that I’m actively pursuing right now is export financing. When you’re selling to other countries, the small business administration will back that export receivable for you. Now, that’s really useful for banks. Now, what we ended up doing in our case is, we combined that with our EXIM Bank policy which has now a coverage of 95% on any export receivables but then there’s another layer of coverage through the small business administration. Now, I’ve turned my receivable from… Just something where I have a lot of risk and a lot of exposure to something that is easily collaterizable and a bank would be interested in it. 01:32 John Joyce: The primary loan guarantee programs that SBA offers to help exporters are very similar to what we do domestically. We’re gearing a guarantee to a commercial lender, a bank, so that they’ll do a loan that they would not have done otherwise. In the export realm, we increase that guarantee. We’ll guarantee up to 90% of a line of credit or a loan made by a bank to try to get that bank to help finance those companies that they wanna keep as customers, because those companies that are expanding internationally are the successful ones. And so, the banks have an interest in doing that but they’re just not often, they’re not used to doing it.

02:17 JJ: We have a program called the Export Working Capital Program that is a 90% guarantee, one year line of credit that’s renewable annually, and it allows companies to accept contracts from overseas buyers, purchase orders, and fill those contracts without taking away from their domestic business. We also have a program called Export Express that also allows companies to cover the cost, especially the initial cost of international travel, advertising, translating brochures and websites, things like that, that are added costs that they wouldn’t have occurred if they weren’t developing their international business. And so, Export Express is very good because it’s flexible in the use of funds. It’s not just to support or cover the cost of delivering a product. 03:07 JJ: To qualify for an SBA loan, the export loan, is not only to be a small business, but we do require that a company be in business for one year. 03:17 BF: The biggest challenge that you have is credit, checking of credit of customers. We use the EXIM Bank, Export-Import Bank of the United States, that helps us in a lot of areas. We have a credit… A policy with them, an insurance policy with them. We report to the EXIM Bank our sales and not actually to the bank itself but to the people that we have the policy with.

03:50 Grace Davis: The letter of credit is a document that the bank issues to you. It’s a very simple process. You go to your banker and you ask them, “I would like to open a letter of credit.” or your buyer, in this case, will go to his bank. He fills out a form and the bank issues this document. It’s a promissory note is all that it is. It’s a vehicle to ensure the seller that he’s going to get paid. 04:21 BF: To be able to check credit, you go through the EXIM Bank. You give them the name of the customer, the island that the customer’s on, or the country. 04:31 GD: The EXIM Bank was created by the United States government to promote the exports from the United States to many countries around the world. They sell several products. These products have a price, of course. But they will have an insurance package that you can easily buy and you ensure the countries and the customers within X country. The insurance means that if the customer doesn’t pay you, you will get paid. It’s an insurance policy, like your house and your car, like any other policy. And then, they offer working capital. They offer even loans. And not only to small businesses like us, to multinational companies because their whole purpose in life is to export US made products.