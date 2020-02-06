Video Transcript

00:25 Amy Frey: As a service provider in a logistics industry, I know that I cannot hand over my goods, or expect one of our clients to hand their goods to a freight forwarder, and not be involved in the process. It is absolutely essential to be researching a freight forwarder and a customs broker, who has familiarity with your industry. It is essential that they are familiar with shipping to the place that you're thinking of shipping to, and it is really important that you stay on top of what they're doing, and that you understand what they're doing. Get the best provider because cheap is not good when it comes to international transportation, and freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services. Generally, it's good once you understand the process but if your in the early stages of exporting, you really wanna work with somebody who can explain it to you. And for that they need to know and understand the process themselves, they need to be experts, and they need to be experts on the country that you're shipping to. They need to be experts on the industry, and even on the product, the type of product that you're shipping.

01:45 Grace Davis: The freight forwarders, that's another interesting part here. They are willing to walk you through all the laws that any specific country has. They know what they're doing, and they are there to help your shipping process become easier, and they will take care from scheduling a truck, or your container to taking it to the port to the final destination. Once you ship from your company, from your warehouse, then it becomes the freight forwarder responsibility to get those products there on time.

02:21 Lawunmi Famuagun: Working with the freight forwarder, they help us with our shipping, they help with the logistics. To break it down basically, when we do buy from the scrap yard, from there once we buy, that's pretty much all we do. Once the price is negotiated we have an agreement, then the freight forwarder takes it from there. They get it loaded in the containers, they get them shipped, if they need to be trucked or put in a train, to get to the ship they do all that. And then they also prepare our documents for us because you had to have bill of lading, you have to have different documents that... For us to show that we did ship it, and also for whoever is gonna pick it up on the other side to be able to get their product. The freight forwarder puts all that together for us.

03:08 Juan Yepez: I think you have to have a good relationship with freight forwarders, I think the shipping companies will educate you and tell you what you need. When we first started in this business, we didn't have any idea with regards to exporting. And if you're letting yourself [03:26] ____ ride with the right freight forwarder who has been doing this for many many years, they'll kinda coach you through, and tell you, make sure you've got this documentation, make sure you put this information on the boxes, make sure that we've got X numbers of copies of commercial invoices. We need the country of manufacturer. So, I think that working with the right companies, they will make your job a lot easier if you're trying to export.

03:54 GD: There are freight forwarders around the world. In the United States we have many companies. They specifically at the... If it is a port city. If you have a port, that's where all the freight forwarders are. If you have an airport, that's where all the freight forwarders are. For air freight shipments, as well as train shipments to California, to LA, and then from LA to wherever you need to send it, to New Orleans; from here to New Orleans, from New Orleans to Yucatan, Mexico, whatever you need, these people can route your shipments for you.