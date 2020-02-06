Video Transcript

00:27 Julia Dvorko: The main legal implications for going global for small businesses that I have seen are, first of all, the intellectual property protection and second, working with distributor and agent agreements. These are the two major areas, they certainly need some professional advice. IP protection is a very hard issue right now in many markets. For a small business it's very often very difficult to understand what are the regulations and laws in this particular country, and to determine how to protect their own IP, and very often it is impossible so there is a certain risk. And in terms of agent/distributor agreements small businesses do not often understand that hiring an agent in many markets, let's say in the European Union entails very, very serious obligations, and even if the agent is terminated, the small business could be liable for many years of payments. My advice in that situation is to talk to a qualified international lawyer. There are a network of lawyers that can be referred to through either SPDC or through the Department of Commerce Commercial Service.

01:28 Paula Murphy: The many small businesses that are concerned about Intellectual Property Protection and also contracts, if they are gonna be exporting through distributors, they're gonna need some sort of a contract for these companies to represent them overseas. So there are specific legal issues that they need to be concerned about when they're going into export markets, and they need to research that upfront. So a company, for example, that might be in the software business that is very concerned about IP, will need to perhaps look at markets where the piracy rates are low, that the laws are in place that are gonna protect them against piracy, and they need to look at that at the outset as they are developing their international business strategy. Likewise, when companies are exporting through distributors, they need to structure contracts carefully to make sure that if things don't work out, that they have an out to the contract.

02:24 Andy Kruse: We do see patterns across the world with our products, but that doesn't always work you know, I mean, I often look at a pattern really gives you the right to sue somebody. A challenge them on a concept is what it does. Our parts are copied, they haven't been successful but it's really because we're always there. We've always been on top of them. We offer training, we offer certification, we offer all the materials, we offer the support. We do the things that they have a difficult time doing.

02:52 John Joyce And so a very big issue is export licensing. And every company should be aware of what's required and it's based on what their product is, and where they're shipping in. And a lot of times, products don't require licenses, but you have to know that. You wanna know before you have an issue where you're exporting and something gets held up in customs or something.

03:15 PM: Well many companies, when they are exporting, especially companies that are producing technology cut types of products, need to be concerned about compliance with US export regulations, so they're... All companies have to worry about certain countries that they're are not allowed to export to, or certain companies that they might not be allowed to export to. But many technology companies also have to worry about possibly needing licenses to export to certain locations. Also they may enter the jurisdiction of one or more government agencies, and different sets of export regulations. And the good news of what's happening right now is that they are reforming and simplifying our US Export Control System. So they are talking, instead of having several agencies involved for licensing, they're gonna be centralizing that function under one agency. Instead of having multiple lists of controlled products for export, they're gonna be consolidating that into one list. So I think this reform is really important especially for small business technology companies to make that process a lot more simple to navigate if they do have controls on their products as they're being exported out of the country.