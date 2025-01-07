Identifying Marketing Channels/Activities

Video Transcript

00:27 Amy Frey: We primarily market our services through associations and local government organizations. We have a wealth of people located down in Australia who tell companies about ATC. And the way we marketed to those organizations was to go and visit with them. Through the course of 20 years, I have traveled to Australia over 50 times, and I have met with the tiniest of associations in the far outback to very large organizations in Downtown Sydney. But, those networks continue to feed us with an ongoing new client base almost every week. 01:20 Andy Kruse: We started advertising and at the time, there was… The Department of Commerce would put out these publications that would be at all the embassies across the world. You’d pay a little bit of money. You get your picture of your product, a little quote in there about what it is, and who to write to about more information. We were flooded with inquiries from all over the world. 01:40 Howard Melamed: If you’re looking to sell your product, all you have to know is who the key players are in that place, and again they use Department of Commerce. Just give them a call. They’ll tell you… They’ll send you a report on telecommunications, for instance. If there’s any cost involved in this, they’re minimal. Even to do a study is very reasonable, especially if you’re a small business.

01:58 AF: A great way to find customers is inevitably trade shows. They’re industry specific usually, and it is really where most networking on a face to face level takes place. I think visiting a trade show in an overseas market, not necessarily attending, but visiting is a great first step into exporting. 02:30 Faryl Morse: Most of the relationships we have with our component suppliers in Europe come from being in a trade show and working with them continuously and establishing a relationship with these particular buyers. There are trade shows for everything. 02:45 Bill Fanjoy: Companies come to the Department of Commerce for our trade shows very often as their first entre into a market, and they do this for a number of reasons. The first reason is a big part of the trade show is that we’re connecting you to resources overseas that you, most of the time, wouldn’t be able to get yourself, and when you’re in a trade show, it’s a group of companies. Let’s say 20 or 25 companies who are all coming at the same time, and so with that power, a number of companies all at the same time, we now have entre to ministers of a given sector to the CEO’s of large companies overseas who are truly the buyers. A trade mission is simply trying to put together these meetings with a lot of companies at the same time. So, we’re sending you overseas with 20 or 30 companies, and that can open doors.