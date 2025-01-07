Video Transcript

00:28 Dan Nanigian: The company was started in the mid-1950s by a small group of scientists, primarily interested in working with the Department of Navy and the Defense Department. And their specialty at the time was high performance temperature sensors. From that it grew into really a company that was servicing an industrial market base. 00:48 DN: I took over the company at a point when it was really starting to level off, in fact it was starting to slow down and what I saw here was an organization that had a product, had the ability to make a pretty good product. The difference between then and now is my specific goals were to grow the company when I bought out the major shareholders. Well when I decided that revenue growth or sales growth was key to the survival and performance of the company, I looked around and I thought where are they manufacturing product in the world because our product is used in manufacturing. 01:22 DN: So I sat down and I thought, “Well, where is most of the manufacturing going on?” and after, kind of, loosely analyzing that I just decided that I needed to pursue business where the manufacturing companies were. The first one, of course, that came to mind seven or eight years ago was China and Asia. We set aside some budget. We dedicated enough money to it so we felt we’d give it a fair shot and I dedicated my time and energy to it. We had a timeframe, we had a budget and then we also knew a bit of what we didn’t know.

01:57 DN: What we didn’t know was the business culture. What we didn’t know was the way to break into it. So I worked with one or two different state agencies and a federal agency, Mass Export here in Massachusetts. And I engaged them and had them help me do a bit of a market research, or market study, to see if our product was used over there and to give me at least a starting point. 02:19 Julia Dvorko: Dan was very eager to learn about exporting but he really was a beginner. He did not know a lot of things about exporting so we started first of all with training him in the whole export process. That was done through seminars and also through in-house training as well. That would entail talking about the logistics, documentation, regulatory compliance and starting to define the best markets. 02:45 DN: One of the things that could’ve gotten me in trouble when I started this was an expectation that I would go over to Shanghai or Beijing and I would expect to just do business exactly the same way I do business here. That it would happen at the same rate, that people would be as forthright there as they would be here. I mean, I can meet with a customer twice here and by the second, perhaps third meeting, we know if we’re going to do business together. In Asia it’s quite different. You might not know for six or seven meetings whether or not you’re going to do business.

03:20 JD: Throughout the time the strategy for market entry and for the presence in the particular market change certainly. Once the product is first introduced, if you’re very new to the market, the customers may be unfamiliar. There may be a need for more distributors or fewer distributors, on the contrary, depending on the situation. Companies often find that there is a need of some technical support for specially very technical products or industrial products that are very often manufactured in Massachusetts, and they found out that there is a need for sales force or for engineering staff right on the ground. So the next step was to open an overseas office. 03:59 DN: We made another decision about three years into it and that was, we’re really gonna focus on our support resources on the four, five or maybe six agencies that have our product line as a major piece of what they offer. 04:12 JD: We started helping in Nanmac on a more basic level. Right now the company is much more sophisticated and is able to do many things on its own. And that’s something that we like our companies graduating to. Actually Nanmac has really developed an in-house expertise and Dan used all the assistance that we provided to him in a very good way. He just got it and ran with it and he became an expert in China and many other market.