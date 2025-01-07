00:28 Grace Davis: Omega Environmental Technologies was started in 1989 as an international company. I started Omega by myself. So, you’re looking at the only one employee Omega had at that time. And I found the need to offer services to overseas companies. The product that we represent is automotive air conditioning components, as well as complete assemblies, complete evaporators for cars, for buses, for trucks, boats, and even airplanes. It wasn’t always easy at the beginning, but I started knocking on doors and I did marketing 101. I went from country to country, and I studied the marketplace. See how many people are manufacturing systems for A/C. How many people are distributing? How many shops there were? I always look for the bigger cities in every country. So, once I did that, at night I used to take a taxi, visit the locations, and then determine in my mind which companies were the more appealing to me. And that’s how I started this business.

01:47 GD: Wherever a car manufacturer was, then that was my market. So, I started by selecting which countries I wanted to target first. I couldn’t do everything on my own. My main markets were Spain, at the very beginning, because I speak Spanish. I could communicate with them very easily, and they were the once that needed it the most. After I started the company, and I found a good customer. How could I do that transaction? I couldn’t finance because I was a brand new company. I didn’t have the resources necessary to buy and sell, and wait for these moneys to come together. It was a matter of four or five months before that happened.

02:40 GD: So, since international banking was my background, I knew a lot about documentation. So. I asked these companies to open a letter of credit in the name of Omega. And with that document I was able to endorse the funds to every other supplier that was willing to sell to me at that time. And with that document, their payment was totally secure because it was an irrevocable letter of credit. After contacting the EXIM bank years after I started the business, things became a lot easier. They offer a product called your working capital line. And that in turn is just a guarantee to my bank that the EXIM bank will finance all of my foreign receivables. So, I have a revolving line of credit with the guarantee of the EXIM bank. And that has been a great tool for us.