Video Transcript

00:28 Andy Kruse: One of the most important parts about exporting is finding the right partner. It's finding somebody that believes in your product like you do, that's willing to tell it the way it is with your product, how it doesn't work, how it does work, what needs to be done in order to make sure that you expand that business there and then for you to then communicate back and make sure that what you're delivering is what they're looking for. And so you're always, again, it goes back to that other adage, "always listen to your customer", listen to what they have to say. The process then works out fairly simple.

00:57 Faryl Morse: We really like to work with the distributors in foreign countries 'cause we really feel like a distributor understands the retail environment to their own country better than we possibly can. They understand their consumer, they have personal relationships with them. They have the ability to sell many versus one at a time the way we could, going into a country. It would be presumptuous of us to think that we can understand the market in the United Kingdom better than a distributor can, or even the market in Canada which is closer to me in New York City than the West Coast of the United States is. And we try to create relationships with distributors who can do that work because frankly we feel it tells our story better than we possibly can on an opportunity by opportunity basis versus multiple opportunities in one location.

01:45 Amy Frey: The choice of how you wish, or how you decide to distribute your products in an overseas market is based on, primarily, how business operates within that market. For instance, if you were selling your goods to some of the Southeast Asian countries, you probably will have to deal with an importer distributor. And selling direct may, by national import law, be not an option. So it's really important as you're developing your plan, once you've identified the market to investigate what your options are for actually shipping the goods into the market, because that pretty much dictates who you should be looking for. Should you be looking for just a sales agent or should you be looking for an actual importer distributor that's gonna handle the whole business for you. How do other competitors do it?

02:40 Colin Hall: Rather than, as a small business owner, invest in stores which can be very expensive, and if they don't work very costly, we've invested in agents. So we have international representatives who go and sell in our shoes to the various stores around the world. They make a commission on those sales so there's no investment on the agent's part but they make commission and they make a living doing this 'cause they love our products and they're able to sell them. They place their orders with us and then we fulfill the orders and ship directly to those stores. So there's actually no inventory that's carried by those agents. So it's a good business model. There's very low risk on our part and there's good profitability to be had both in terms of the agents, for ourselves, and the stores, obviously do quite well selling our shoes so they keep reordering. So the question then is, if it's a successful business model, how do go beyond that? Well, we have a pretty good representation in the core of Europe, the European Union, but now we're going beyond that.

03:33 AF: When you are exporting products to another market, in developing your pricing you should be looking at international freight costs and when you look at international freight costs you wanna look at it in a good, better, best scenario or a worst case, better case, and best scenario. If you went to that trade show and you only got 20 orders, what would that look like in terms of size and dimension as an export? That will help you determine what the cost of that international freight will be into port in that country. If you were able to get 50 orders, then what does that look like? Is that five pallets, is it a container? Then you price according to 50 orders and so on. Taking that to the next step, after you've calculated international freight, you're next concern is what does it cost me to get these in through customs and in that market.

04:33 CH: When our agents go and open a new account for us, we insist on a pre-pay, so that we make sure we have money deposited before we ship shoes over to partners that we've never worked with before. Over a very small course of time and a couple of orders, we'll go ahead and change those to payment terms, whether it be 60 days or 30 days or whatever the net is, but you cannot just assume that everyone's gonna pay you, especially in our business, when people might have very small stores and they're running very lean on their cash flows. So, if you're gonna get into the exporting business pick the right partner and make sure you have terms that are both, that prove out first before you move them to terms that are more favorable on payment schedules.