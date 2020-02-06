Video Transcript

00:28 Bruce Fishbein: My name is Bruce Fishbein, and I own The Produce Connection incorporated, which is a company that imports, exports, food service, wholesale, fruit and vegetables of all types. We started exporting almost right off the bat because I had done export before through the Cayman Islands and to Puerto Rico and a few other places, and so we... I knew that export was a good business to go into. Of course, like any business there's a number of pitfalls. When we first started out, we were kind of fortunate in that being on the Miami Farmers Market. People from other countries came to Miami 'cause Miami's a hub, and Miami is an area where you have a melting pot of different countries coming here not only to buy product, but to sell product. We got lucky in that we started right off the bat getting customers in from Jamaica.

01:33 BF: That's where it originally started, our export business originally started by customers coming in from Jamaica paying cash, so we didn't have to worry about that part of the business, the credit checking, and they would buy... We would load LTL, which is less than a load. We would load pallets for different customers in Jamaica, and the more customers or the more we sold to people in Jamaica, the more people were coming in from Jamaica because they were hearing about it, and we had good quality, which is very important in export. We had a decent price, which is very important in any business and so we started getting the luxury of having a bunch of people coming to us out of Jamaica.

02:27 BF: So, when we saw that we were doing business in Jamaica, and we were bringing in product for them... Well, we said to ourselves, "Maybe we should start looking for other business." So, we started looking in the islands for different places to work with, and the biggest problem always is going to be, finding credit worthy people because there are all kinds of customers throughout the islands, in South America, Central America who you can get. Why are they there for you to get? Because they've burned everybody else, and they're looking for the next guy to come that offers them stuff and tries to do business with them. So, we... In the beginning, unfortunately, learned the hard way by finding people who wanted to buy produce and then not necessarily doing our due diligence like we should have because we weren't really, I guess, ready at that time to do export. You know it's important that you're on the ground in that country and I'll give you a perfect example.

03:37 BF: I went to Aruba to deal with a gentleman who we had... Really a nice guy. His name was Roberto. He wanted to buy... Going into Aruba, he wanted us to just to work with him, and I wanted to work with him 'cause he was such a nice person, and he came here, and he looked at our facility. He loved the fact that we were state of the art and all that. When I went there, I was kind of surprised because his state of the art facility was two 20-foot refrigerated containers that were outside of his house on a slab of asphalt, okay? And he really didn't have the refrigeration or the wherewithal to be able to handle trailers or product. If he grew, it would be... He would be growing on my money.