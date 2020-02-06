Video Transcript

00:28 Howard Melamed: If you're gonna open up a company or if you're gonna do business in any of these countries, and you think you're gonna do it just by a phone call, maybe it will work once or twice. But, establishing relationships is where it's at in your... They have, if they get to know you they'll do business with you. The price is important, don't get me wrong. But, they're willing to pay a little bit more with somebody that they know, rather than somebody that's dealing over the phone.

00:50 Bill Fanjoy: The small and medium sized company needs to get out there and actually see the company that they're going to sign with; see their factory floor, see their office. Are their phones ringing? Is there personnel there? Is it a set company? Is there a building? All of these pieces are very important.

01:10 Robert Hans: We have successfully used teleconferencing, Skype, telephone, Internet to try to avoid some of the travel expenses and the face-to-face meetings. But, I think, in the end, there's nothing like... Most of these folks that we work with want the face time, want the presence in the country and that comes as part of our cost of doing business.

01:37 Lawunmi Famuagun: Language barrier is so not a problem. I mean, because I don't speak Spanish and [chuckle] we've been to a lot of Spanish-speaking countries and we've never had a problem. People are very... They're very hospitable. There's a lot of trust because again you're coming from the US. They do value... They value your business. They value the interaction with you. And they're very generous. Preparing for business trips, we do research to the country that we're going to. You want to find out... Make sure it's a safe place to be. You want to know where your embassies are as far as the US Embassy. And of course, over here if you need... They tell you... For example, if you go to the embassy websites here they tell you where you need to know as far as maybe disease outbreaks and things like that. Most countries, the currency is very easy, to change currency when you do get this, but you'd also want to maybe get enough, you know, something just to be safe, like any other travel that you do.

02:37 Amy Frey: When I travel to Australia, I know I will wake up at 5:00 in the morning. I know my strong hours are in the morning and in the early part of the day. By 3:00 PM in the afternoon, I'm tired. That is effectively 10 o'clock at night on my time. And so, my early part of the trip, I plan very heavily to have my important meetings in the morning. And I plan to have a looser schedule in the evening or afternoon so, that I can take advantage of the time clock difference. But, a well-planned itinerary and a well-thought out pattern in which you conduct your day is probably a really good way to get started.

03:22 HM: So, doing business in Europe is completely a different cultural experience. And understanding the culture, by the way, is gonna go a long way, as well. What is polite when you walk into a room? I was shaking hands through a doorway once in Poland. Someone said to me, "Didn't you wanna touch my hand?" I figured that maybe it was something I did. Turns out that if you don't shake hands through a doorway, it's bad luck. So, now we know, go through the door and then shake the hand. In the countries that I do business with, most people speak English. English is predominant. There's no fear. I've been in the Ukraine, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Romania, Hungary, you name it. I've always found somebody that spoke English. Especially the business people. People that really do business in these countries, they always speak English or they already have an English person with them.