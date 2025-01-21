Why Building Trust and Integrity in the Wild West Matters

You need to be able to look your employees and clients in the eyes.

In business, as in life, integrity is everything. It’s a principle that simply pays off, and it guides my decisions every single day. The construction industry, like many others, has its share of opportunists—those who cut corners, ignore ethical practices, and prioritize personal gain over the greater good. We’ve all heard the stories of individuals funding lavish lifestyles with PPP loans meant to save jobs, or shutting down businesses to escape debts, leaving unpaid subcontractors in their wake. These are the “not cool” stories that make me wonder—how do they go home, look their families in the eye, and feel a sense of achievement?

My goal has always been different: to create value, preserve jobs, and foster an environment where employees can truly thrive. A place where they can afford a Thanksgiving turkey, feel secure, and know their employer has their back. That’s the foundation of integrity I strive to build every day. Why integrity matters

Why work with people who see you only as a means to an end? There will always be individuals who disagree with you or try to take advantage, but I’m trying my best to block out that noise. Instead, I stay focused on building a brand that inspires trust. And, honestly, it all comes down to the people in your team. Surrounding myself with individuals who share my values and play by the rules has been key. It starts with hiring well. Recruiting is not just about filling positions—it’s about building a team that embodies integrity and shares a vision. I seek out individuals with untapped potential, those who can grow professionally when given a chance. One story stands out in my head as a perfect illustration.

Years ago, I hired an employee who, at the time, was homeless and sleeping in his car (though I didn’t know that then). With his first paycheck, he took his three kids on their first-ever vacation, a stay at a local Motel 6—a simple yet transformative moment for his family. Over 5 years, his hard work and determination earned him a managerial position. When he was eventually recruited by a competitor, I wasn’t disappointed. Instead, I was proud. His career path reflected the trust and opportunity we provided, and his heartfelt gratitude showed how deeply our values resonated. Fostering this kind of growth is a cornerstone of my personal beliefs. I live by my commitment to doing the right thing, ensuring that integrity is woven into every decision. It’s how we attract like-minded partners and clients, and it’s what allows me to sleep well at night, knowing that the work we do impacts lives for the better. From Paris to the prairie

The importance of trust and integrity became clear to me through my own journey. When I landed in Los Angeles in 2001, I thought I’d be here for a couple of years, enjoying the Californian lifestyle before returning to Europe. Instead, I discovered a new world of opportunities that inspired me to grow while creating growth for others.

How can you not feel a genuine “Happy Tuesday!” when the sun is shining, and you’re working on something you’ve built yourself? That joy, optimism, and pride are what I aim to bring into the workplace. Even in challenging moments, that mindset fuels perseverance and collaboration. Leaving the comfort of my Parisian life to embrace the American West was more than a move—it was really a mindset shift. Like Charles Ingalls in Little House on the Prairie, I dreamed of building something lasting, rooted in honesty and hard work. I wanted to “homestead” (yes, Steady Solutions—homestead—you get it?) to create something meaningful and enduring. I took that mindset into business. Policies and practices like transparent client communication, realistic project scopes, and open collaboration are our hallmark. Internally, we foster a culture of accountability and trust, encouraging employees to take ownership of their growth. Building Steady Solutions involved not just technical expertise but aligning every decision with our core values.