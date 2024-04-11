How a Bigoted Investor Inspired This Founder to Embrace Himself and His Community

Bandwagon Fan Club founder Harold Hughes got more than 140 rejections from investors. Then he got the attention of Google. Now he’s setting a course for other Black founders.

When Harold Hughes, the 38-year-old founder and CEO of the Bandwagon Fan Club, a Greenville, South Carolina-based experience technology company, began reaching out to potential investors in 2016, he didn’t include his headshot in his pitch deck. Hughes wanted to stand on his product and the team that he was building. Then an encounter with an investor forced him to become intentional about how he showed up as a Black founder.

A Clemson University graduate, Hughes had kept track of his investor meetings, and he says that by summer, 139 investors had said no. Meeting number 140 was with a financial advisor who had seen Hughes’s deck and said he wanted to invest in Bandwagon.

For this in-person meeting, Hughes brought along one of his first employees, a Chinese man. As soon as they met, the investor immediately assumed that the Chinese team member was the CEO and expressed excitement about partnering with Bandwagon. But all that momentum was seemingly lost in an instant when the investor learned that CEO was in fact Hughes, the Black man in the room. By the end of the meeting, the investor told Hughes he didn’t believe Bandwagon had the right leadership for him to go forward with a deal. Following this encounter, Hughes updated the Bandwagon deck with his photo. “Everyone is going to know who’s building this company,” he says. “And it’s not just me. It’s making sure that we recognize that we have members of the team who are women, people of color, and from the LGTBQ community.” Hughes believed that because he was building a company whose products support everyone, he couldn’t have anyone on Bandwagon’s cap table who didn’t believe in the company’s leadership.

After that meeting, Hughes stopped counting the rejections. But in late 2016, the company was accepted into the Google for Startups Black Founders Immersion program, where it caught the attention of Backstage Capital, a Los Angeles-based venture capital firm that has invested in more than 200 companies led by underrepresented founders. Backstage, led by Arlan Hamilton, invested in Bandwagon after identifying them from a group of more than 2,000 companies in the Google program. As a first-time founder who didn’t attend Stanford, Harvard, or MIT and who was building a company in South Carolina, Hughes says the exposure and credibility of the Google program was critical.

“Working with Google changed everything with us,” Hughes says. “The angel investors who hadn’t paid much attention before were now looking at us very differently.”

Since 2016, Bandwagon, which has a five-person team, has raised $4.1 million through investors such as Backstage Capital and the State of South Carolina (Hughes grew up in Columbia, South Carolina). In 2020, the company became the only South Carolina company to receive $100,000 from Google’s Black Founders Fund, which gave them access to technical resources and mentorship programs connected to Google for Startups. Though Hughes lives in Austin, the company is based in Greenville because the city– which is also a Bandwagon investor–is aligned with their mission to grow the tech sector in the area and raise the awareness about founders of color. In 2016, the company launched as a startup in the secondary ticket marketplace, but they couldn’t compete with companies such as StubHub, Vivid Seats, and SeatGeek. By 2020, they had pivoted to being an experience technology company that helps fans connect with their favorite brands, entertainers, athletes, and teams to identify and quantify their super fandom.

Some of Bandwagon’s major clients have included Coca Cola and LIFEWTR as well as artists like Quavo and athletes such as Kelvin Beachum of the Arizona Cardinals and Will Shipley, a former Clemson University running back who has entered the upcoming NFL draft. In 2020, Bandwagon acquired the Seattle-based company IdealSeat, which helps teams and ticketing companies increase conversion rates and ticket values. Launched in 2021, Bandwagon’s POET, or Proof of Experience Token, program has generated 25,000 NFTs and nearly $1 million in revenue for the company. The program allows people to create an NFT from some of the most important moments in their lives.

“We’re finding ways to bring people onto the blockchain who had never heard of it and don’t need to understand how the technology works,” Hughes says. “They just need to know that the product works for them.” The Fan Experience

A self-described sports fanatic and big music fan, Hughes has easily found a personal connection to his company’s products. “Everyone always told me, ‘Don’t start a business to make money, because there’re going to be days when you don’t make money and you still need to be able to get up and get out of bed and still be motivated,'” Hughes says. What motivated him most was bringing people together, and he quickly recognized how technology could be used to facilitate community at sporting events, concerts, and festivals. In 2022, Hughes and his team reached out to Shipley after the 21-year-old running back posted on his social media that he wanted to get more connected to his fans. Along with Shipley’s team, Bandwagon was able to put together a marketing campaign and activation plan that helped the athlete leverage his NIL (name, image, and likeness) for the upcoming season. Through this partnership, Shipley was able to create his own digital trading cards and sell them.

Creating a Community for Black Founders Hughes has used his growing influence as a founder of color to cultivate community and opportunities for other Black founders. In both Austin and Greenville, he is part of a movement to help Black founder-led companies grow their prominence in the venture-backed company ecosystem. Hughes has been angel investor for several Black-founded companies: His first investment was in Partake Foods, the New York City-based allergy friendly food company founded by Denise Woodard, who is one of many Black founders he’s bonded with over the years.