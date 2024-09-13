How a Former NFL Player Leverages the Pro Athlete Playbook to Lead a Fast-Growing Business

In 2007 at Super Bowl XLI in Miami, Chicago Bears tight end Desmond Clark led his team in receptions with six catches for 64 yards in a 29-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. In a 12-year career that included eight seasons with the Bears, Clark was known as a reliable receiver, blocker, and a leader in the locker room.

But the 47-year-old Lakeland, Florida native was lucky to be in the NFL. At the NFL Combine, where scouts from all 32 teams evaluate college prospects, Clark had performed poorly, landing him in the sixth round of the 1999 draft, despite putting up impressive statistics at Wake Forest University. Yet here he was, starting in the Super Bowl.

For Clark, that game represented both the pinnacle and low point of his football career. “Playing in the Super Bowl was the ultimate high, but then we lost,” Clark says. “That was depressing. I still haven’t watched that game.” It’s not just lost games that can be a blow. Lows often come for professional athletes when they retire from the sports that have ordered their lives since they were children.

Accustomed to the regiment of training and practicing and earning seven- and eight-figure salaries, athletes struggle to adjust to a life of fishing and golfing. It can also be difficult for them to hold on to their career earnings: According to a famous 2009 Sports Illustrated report, 78 percent of NFL players either go broke or fall in financial distress within two years of retirement. In the NBA, the report noted, an estimated 60 percent of players go broke within five years of retirement. In what is a continuing trend in professional sports, bad investments in dubious entrepreneurial ventures often contribute to the financial distress of former athletes.

Clark was just 34 years old when he retired from the NFL in 2012. Like many athletes who come into lucrative salaries and endorsements, he had dabbled in entrepreneurial ventures during his playing days, from real estate to the music industry, but they failed because he was distracted by football. After retirement, he had stints as a financial advisor, HOA manager, and paid public speaker. But nine years after leaving football, Clark finally found the right business opportunity–one that would give him the potential to become a stable entrepreneur and the successful leader he had been on the football field. In 2021, out of his Orlando apartment, Clark founded Bear Down Logistics, a freight brokerage that operates as an intermediary between shippers and carriers in the $987 billion U.S. trucking industry. Brokers, who handle an estimated 20 percent of all U.S. freight transportation, match shippers with truck drivers to move their freight, negotiating prices and handling logistics to make sure the freight is picked up and delivered on time. The majority of carriers are independent truck drivers who depend on brokers like Clark to get loads.

In his first year of operation, Clark cold-called 150 companies per day trying to land business. The hard work paid off. Today, Bear Down Logistics is growing at a steady rate and Clark projects revenues of $3.6 million in 2024. “My personal vision is to build a $100 million company,” he says. “The only way that I can get there is to continue to develop top 1 percent talent and top 1 percent people so that we can be a top 1 percent company.” Making in-game adjustments

If Clark sounds like a coach with an inspiring stomp speech, it’s because his role as a CEO and founder has forced him to make quick and tough leadership adjustments in a fast-moving, 24/7 industry–an industry that, last year, shipped more than 11 billion tons of freight.

Today, Clark spends most of his days overseeing his four broker-agents from his command center at his home office in Winter Garden, Florida. His broker-agents, who also work fully remote, are independent contractors as well as his business partners, with whom he splits the profits 50-50. Clark says he turned to the broker-agent model in April 2023 after almost sinking the company with several expensive hires, who were brought on after a very successful launch that saw the company become immediately profitable. That month, he let go of four underperforming agents.

The Bear Logistics layoffs were part of a broader trend of correction occurring in the industry, which was suffering through a post-pandemic recession as the demand for loads slowed with changing consumer spending habits. In 2023, more than 1,500 freight brokers closed, according to the Federal Motor Carriers Association.

“I had to cut bait quickly, or this was going to be over before it hardly started,” Clark says.

“[Broker-agent] is a better business model for me because now I don’t have W2 wages and taxes. I have overhead for all these systems that we need to do the job, but now it’s whatever we kill, we eat.” An industry of challenges–and opportunity

Clark is optimistic about the resilience of both his company and the U.S. freight brokerage industry, which is worth an estimated $18 billion and expected to reach $26.8 billion by 2029. With its relatively low startup costs, the industry is an attractive one for entrepreneurs, who must still build a strong network with shippers and carriers to thrive in the business. Clark has more than 7,000 truck drivers in his network and has contracts with the transportation logistics arms of Uber and Amazon as well as new government deals that will increase his revenue projections for the coming year. The industry suits Clark’s personality, as well as his experience as a football player: He spent years honing the art of catching and blocking, putting in hundreds of hours of practice. At Bear Down, he daily preaches the company’s core values and the importance of top 1 percent execution–much the same way as a head football coach would instruct his players and assistants. “Logistics was perfect for me because of the processes and systems, and the nature of doing a thing over and over again,” he says. “But every day is not the same.”

Ultimately, Clark sees the freight brokerage industry as meritocratic and open, a space where anyone can succeed with a great work ethic and an insight into how they can make loads profitable for their company.