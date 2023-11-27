How a Mecca of Black America Inspired a Harlem-Based Candle Company

In the late 1920s, Josephine Baker became one of the most famous performers in the world after dancing in a banana skirt at a show in Paris. Baker had come to the French capital from New York, where she appeared in the Broadway musical Shuffle Along and performed at Harlem‘s Plantation Club. Long after her death in 1975, her mansion on the outskirts of the city is still one of the most popular attractions in tours of Black Paris.

It was from these tours, which she took while on a college internship in Paris in the late 1990s, that Teri Johnson discovered Baker’s extraordinary story — and those of many African American musicians, writers, performers, and business owners who had fled the United States seeking greater freedoms in Europe.

This immersion into Black Paris led Johnson to move to Harlem in 2000, where the names and stories that she had learned in France were etched on street names, schools, and monuments. By then Harlem, after years of high crime and urban blight, was experiencing a period of economic and cultural excitement not witnessed perhaps since the Roaring 20s, when — at the height of the Harlem Renaissance — people poured into this section of Upper Manhattan for its nightlife and culture. For the next decade, Johnson pondered how she could participate in this revival of Black pride in Harlem. Then, in late 2014, after making scented candles for friends and family for the holidays in her kitchen, she realized that she could turn her hobby into a business that incorporated key aspects of Harlem’s rich cultural heritage.

“Everything just fell into place she said,” Johnson says. “I was encouraged by friends and family who had received my candles. I was making the candles in Harlem and I loved the Harlem Renaissance. My goal became to put Harlem on the map with a beautiful, luxurious fragrance.”

In December 2015, Johnson’s New York City-based Harlem Candle Company set out to create candles that honor luminaries such as Baker, Duke Ellington, James Baldwin, and Langston Hughes. Johnson’s goal is to tell a meaningful story through both the candle fragrances and the packaging: Inside every candle box, there is card that explains the inspiration and fragrance notes for the candle.

The Josephine candle, for example, was designed to evoke Baker’s boudoir. In her research, Johnson learned that Baker wore a fragrance that had lots of rose and jasmine and that she often received beautiful bouquets of roses from admiring fans. “I do my research, and my perfumers take my vision and go deeper to create these essences that really do transport you back to a 1920s speakeasy or to the creative space of a Langston Hughes,” she says. Following largely the same process for every candle, Johnson has released 25 scents since she first started selling $50 luxury candles through her website in 2015. The company now sees $2 million in annual sales, and Harlem Candle Company products are sold in 134 stores, including Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, and Macy’s. The company also maintains a corporate gifting business with clients such as JP Morgan Chase, Google, and Meta.

In January, the Harlem Design Company, Johnson’s new brand, will launch a series of journals that celebrate the Harlem Renaissance. One of the journals will be an ode to Baker and include artwork resembling the original sheet music she used to hide secrets when she was working as spy for the French Resistance during World War II. In February, the company will also release a Nina Simone-inspired candle, and other collaborations with the estates of famous Black performers are in the works.

"When I started this company, I knew it was going to work because Harlem's energy, history, brilliance, and talent resonates with the world," Johnson says.

After earning an MBA at Florida A&M, Johnson worked as a management consultant at Accenture, where one of her responsibilities was deconstructing every step necessary for a company to create a new product or service. And if she could do that for Fortune 100 companies, she began to think, she could learn how to do it for her own business. “I had the experience of being able to understand something and then build a system through automation and technology,” Johnson says. “Creating a website and the process flow for the candle company was easy.”

But one problem she couldn’t solve easily was how to fund the operations for her new company. It’s very common for new founders to turn to friends and family for seed money. Johnson did turn to her parents, but for a very specific type of cash — the money they had saved up for her wedding. “I told my parents that I wasn’t getting married and that they should give that money for my business,” says Johnson, a Houston, Texas native who is 47 and never married. “I ended using the $50,000 they had saved for the wedding to buy inventory.” A New Harlem Renaissance

Johnson hadn’t read Hughes or Baldwin very seriously before starting the company, but she’s come to know their work — and the homes where they lived — in her search for scent inspirations.

Her Purple Love candle, a floral-accented homage to Baldwin’s time in France, made Oprah’s Favorite Things list in 2023. The candle was created at the request of a production company working on If Beale Street Could Talk, the 2018 movie based on Baldwin’s 1974 novel, although when Johnson read the novel, nothing sparked any ideas for her. Then she learned that Baldwin had written the book while living in France, where he wrote in the yard near a rose garden, and that he loved roses: the inspiration for what became the Love scent. Johnson’s best-selling candle is Speakeasy. One version of the candle includes “A Night-Club Map of Harlem,” drawn in 1932 by the African American cartoonist E. Simms Campbell to show the nightclubs that were popular during the Harlem Renaissance. Johnson was immediately fascinated with the map when she first saw it, and knew that she wanted to put it on a candle. “When you look at the map, it makes you want to transport yourself into that era, where you could be in these nightclubs and see singers like Billie Holiday perform,” she says.

While Johnson looks to the nostalgia of the Harlem Renaissance to guide her creative process, her drive as an entrepreneur is fueled by a new renaissance happening with her own generation of founders.