Pharrell Williams Is Building a Skin Care Movement With Authenticity — and Help From His Dermatologist

In late June, as a part of Paris Fashion Week, Pharrell Williams debuted his first collection as Louis Vuitton‘s creative director for menswear.

On the first night of the show, the 50-year-old songwriter and producer, known across the world simply as Pharrell, glided down the runway in a head-to-toe camouflage outfit as a gospel choir belted his “Joy (Unspeakable),” a catchy and uplifting song ideal for a congregation of believers in this merging of hip-hop culture and high fashion. A tagline for the collection is “VA to Paris. Paris to VA,” a message that helps highlight Pharrell’s journey from his hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia, to the fashion capital of the world.

Back in New York City, at her Midtown dermatology office, Dr. Elena Jones watched the show with great pride as her patient — surrounded by his family and celebrity friends like Jay-Z and Beyoncé — began his stewardship over one of the world’s most revered luxury brands. Pharrell had first been to see Jones on the advice of a mutual friend in 2001, when she was still establishing her practice. The “Happy” writer is known today for his glowing skin and youthful looks, but back then, he didn’t have a skin care regimen. “I really started to care for my skin when I was introduced to Dr. Elena Jones,” Pharrell tells Inc. “Once she taught me the importance of having a skin care routine and emphasizing how simple that can be, I became diligent in making sure I was taking care of my skin health every day.”

Since then, Jones and Pharrell have gone from a doctor-patient relationship to close friends and business partners. “He had always had a lot of questions, and so he would run things by me about health issues and other matters,” Jones says. “So in addition to being his doctor, I feel like we became friends.”

In November 2020, Jones helped Pharrell launch Los Angeles-based Humanrace, a skin care line for which the producer is both the primary financial backer and the face of the brand. Pharrell’s mark is on everything from the packaging to internet demonstrations of how to properly exfoliate. And just as Pharrell has brought his own flair and sensibility to Louis Vuitton, a 169-year-old brand, Pharrell brings a sense of freshness, authenticity, and entrepreneurial spirit to Humanrace. For him, starting the day with a three-minute skin regimen is the beginning of larger pursuits, a message that he shares on all Humanrace packaging: “Take care of your skin. Take care of your family. Take care of your people. Take care of your planet.”

The Producer Countless celebrities have slapped their names on skin care lines, makeup, hair care products, and beauty fragrances. Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty brand, which she co-owns with LVMH, has been valued by Forbes at $2.8 billion, making her (according to the magazine) the wealthiest female musician in the world with a net worth of $1.7 billion. Businesses like Rihanna’s may have an excellent product, but often the appeal of a brand is closely connected to the celebrity ambassador.

Pharrell has tried to defy stereotypes about celebrity-backed brands by taking a hands-on approach to building the Humanrace skin care line. Even with the demands of juggling music production, a range of entertainment projects, and now running menswear for Louis Vuitton, he works closely on Humanrace with Jones, the company’s chief dermatologist, and his two co-founders, Rachel Muscat and Edward Robinson.

“Pharrell didn’t want to build a celebrity brand,” says Robinson, who is also the creative director. “He wanted the brand to be able to stand by itself. One of the things he does as a producer is get the best out of somebody. From a creative standpoint, he trusts you to move it forward. He’s not trying to tell you exactly what to do. Quite often, he’s just trying to give you a feeling for what he’s after.” Pharrell could have simply used a turnkey setup that included a skin care formula and packaging, but he insisted on building the brand from scratch. Several years prior to the launch of Humanrace, Pharrell was approached by a large beauty company to do a skin care line. “I don’t want to slap my name on some product that somebody else creates,” he told Jones. “I want to create my own product.”

In the couple of years leading up to Humanrace’s 2020 launch, the team tested hundreds of iterations of ingredients to create the product line, which includes a three-minute facial. On one trip to a dermatology conference in Miami, Jones pored over product samples at Pharrell’s house over pizza and bottles of rosé.

“We call Pharrell our ‘chief testing officer’ because he had to try and sanction everything,” Jones says. “He’s the creative genius behind the products. His hands have been in every single thing from the color and design of the packaging.” Authenticity as an Essential

But why a skin care line? It might have been easier to build an alcohol brand, as George Clooney, Jay-Z, Kendall Jenner, Drake, P-Diddy, and so many others have over the past 20 years. “I think a principle that we all live by is that we have to be authentic with whatever we do,” says Muscat, Humanrace’s CEO. “A skin care line is something that we can create to actually help people help themselves.” Thanks to his excellent skin — powered by a regimen created by Jones — Pharrell has provided the new company with the authenticity it wants to distinguish itself in a saturated $181 billion skin care market. The brand name, Humanrace, is meant to capture the democratic idea that we are one people, striving to be the best versions of ourselves, sharing and protecting our resources for humankind. All genders and skin types can use the products.

“We want to meet every human at the intersection of success for skin health,” Pharrell says. “Humanrace is a movement, and it’s energizing to see the community that we’ve built. We want to leave any category that we enter better than we found it.” The Power of Washing Your Face

Muscat and Robinson, who first collaborated with Pharrell on sneaker projects at Adidas, are bringing their marketing skills to the skin care industry. Sneakers shape so much of people’s daily lives, particularly in urban and street culture, and they wanted to do the same with skin care. They envisioned Humanrace’s three-minute facial becoming not just a helpful morning routine for good skin, but also a trigger for good things to happen the rest of the day.

“If you wash your face, and you have that time for yourself, that actually is a spiritual act as much as a physical act,” Muscat says. “What we’re seeing from our consumers is that they are buying into the routine and then supporting that with our refills.” Humanrace launched in the middle of Covid, when there was limited opportunity for in-store retail experiences, so its owners decided to focus on a direct-to-consumer strategy with a subscription model. The company doesn’t release revenue numbers, but say they are building their community off both of the strength of Pharrell’s audiences and the quality of the product, which is medium-priced ($34 to $56) in the industry.

“What we wanted to do was bring Dr. Elena Jones’s knowledge into something that was accessible and be able to ensure that a customer gets that same level of experience as if they went into her office,” says Muscat.