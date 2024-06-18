What Juneteenth Means to a Founder Who Was Raised to Love–and Fight for–the Holiday

Growing up in Houston, Miles Dotson was part of a vibrant Black community deeply immersed in the history of Juneteenth. Dotson’s hometown is just an hour north of Galveston, Texas, where on June 19, 1865, Union Major General Gordon Granger read a proclamation that freed 250,000 enslaved persons in the state. General Robert E. Lee had surrendered his Confederate Army of Northern Virginia two months earlier to Union General Ulysses S. Grant, effectively ending the Civil War. But the Union soldiers didn’t reach Galveston until June.

In 1979, Dotson’s cousin, Al Edwards — a Texas state representative at the time — sponsored the legislation that made Juneteenth a state holiday, making Texas the first state to take that step. Before his death in 2020, Edwards lobbied other state legislatures across the country to adopt Juneteenth as a state holiday, earning him the nickname, “Mr. Juneteenth.”

By 2021, when Juneteenth finally became a federal holiday — 156 years after it was first celebrated by freed people in Galveston — Dotson had made a name for himself as a serial entrepreneur and founder in Oakland, California. He comes from a long line of entrepreneurs, including Edwards, who ran a real estate company. Today, the 36-year-old University of Miami graduate is the president and co-founder of Sanctuary for Sustainable Artistry, an Oakland-based not-for-profit proptech company founded in 2021 to help micro-entrepreneurs obtain vacant first-floor retail spaces in the Bay area. Leveraging his background in real estate and technology, Dotson and his co-founder, Sarah Kirnon, a chef and former restaurant owner, partner with property owners who have underutilized ground-floor spaces and ensure that they’re used for community benefit as merchant spaces. The organization’s Micro Market Spaces program, which takes on 12 new artist entrepreneurs a year, operates two sites in downtown Oakland. Participants must have a post-launch retail product to access a micro space, which is rent free and designed to allow entrepreneurs to continue in three-month cycles based on commitment and sales traction.

Dotson is also a partner at Devland, an Oakland-based early stage investment firm that provides operational services and capital to founders of color.

“Entrepreneurship is such a freeing act,” Dotson says. “For Black Americans, specifically Black men in America, who’ve largely not been able to participate in corporate opportunities, entrepreneurship has been our only lifeblood.” Juneteenth and the Aftermath of George Floyd’s Murder

In early June 2020, shortly after the murder of George Floyd, Dotson was on a virtual happy hour with members of Hella Creative, a group of diverse creators who collaborate on various community-based projects. Reeling from the Floyd murder, the group of 14 was not in much of a mood for a happy hour. But during that conversation, it came up that Floyd had gone to high school with one of Dotson’s cousins, and that one member’s birthday fell on Juneteenth. No one in the group wanted to continue to live in a reality that didn’t celebrate or honor them, Dotson says. So the group hatched a plan: In a few days, they would launch a website for a project called “Hella Juneteenth.” As part of the project, the group developed petition forms that employees could use to ask their employers to acknowledge Juneteenth.

Jack Dorsey saw Hella Juneteenth’s digital campaign and made Juneteenth a company holiday at both Twitter and Square. His announcement on Twitter on June 9, 2020 ignited massive interest in the petition, and by Juneteenth, 800 companies had signed Hella Juneteenth’s petition. Companies across the country continue to do so today, despite the organization no longer monitoring the project.

“Juneteenth is now more a firm reminder that space for the things that are inclusive of us can be made true, even despite the realities we understand this country presents,” Dotson says. The Attack on DEI

But Dotson is only cautiously optimistic. Public recognition of Juneteenth was catapulted by a moment — following the George Floyd murder — when American companies pledged $50 billion toward racial equity, according to a study by Creative Investment Research. In 2021, investment in Black-founded startups hit a record $5.1 billion. But in 2023, according to Crunchbase data, funding for these founders dropped to just $700 million, the lowest since 2016. The Fearless Fund, an Atlanta-based VC firm that invests in women of color-led businesses, is fighting in the courts to maintain its grant program for Black women founders, which anti-affirmative action groups say is discriminatory. Earlier this month, the 11th Circuit appeals court ruled that the American Alliance for Equal Rights, a nonprofit focused on ending racial preferences, had the standing to sue and upheld an injunction against the Fearless Fund program.

According to a CNBC report, Meta and Google have both downsized their DEI efforts after making major commitments following the Floyd murder. Over the last couple of years, other major corporations such as Comcast, Amazon, and Starbucks have been sued by organizations challenging their DEI programs.

“I know that it’s an unfinished work and the momentum hasn’t been sustained, but I do think that there has been incremental progress and a reminder that there’s much more progress to be made,” Dotson says. “And I think now, with Juneteenth as a holiday every year, that conversation is happening in a way it wasn’t before.” How VCs Can Show Up for Juneteenth

Dotson says that for most of his life, Juneteenth mostly represented a holiday for African Americans — a separate celebration from Memorial Day or July 4th. But now that it’s a federal holiday, Juneteenth is shared by other groups to engage in and out of the workplace, regardless of their race. “When I was employed at a large corporation, my employer wasn’t asking me what my plans were for Juneteenth,” Dotson says. “It’s become conversational currency for investors to reach out to the Black founders in their portfolio and ask them what they are doing for Juneteenth.”

For Dotson, though, the holiday has allowed him to forge a new relationship with SFSA’s investor, True Ventures. Since raising their first fund of $160 million in 2005, True Ventures has grown to manage more than $4 billion. While the firm has focused on tech startups, its Trueventures.org program — launched in 2020 — gives grants to organizations working to solve social problems.

“In 2020, it wasn’t so much that our mission changed after George Floyd,” says Christiaan Vorkink, leader of the program. “It’s more that we thought about more ways that that mission could apply to more types of entrepreneurs working on different types of problems.” In 2021, True Ventures made a $100,000 grant to Sanctuary for Sustainable Artistry — the first grant made through the program. Since then, True Ventures has made a total of 17 grants worth $2.4 million, all funded through the firm’s partnerships and not from its investor capital.

This year, Dotson asked True Ventures to support the Hella Juneteenth celebration at the Oakland Museum of California: True Ventures has offered Juneteenth as a day off since it became a national holiday, and its staff and fellows will serve as volunteers and overall event support at this year’s Juneteenth cookout.

“We want to be partners to founders from all parts of the world and from all cultures, and the more we can know about other people’s lived experiences, the more we can understand where they come from, what they’ve gone through in life, and hopefully be a better supportive partner to them as they create their organizations,” Vorkink says. More Than a Day Off

As a founder and serial entrepreneur, Dotson understands all too well the inconvenient realities of entrepreneurs who seldom have a day off or who can ill afford to give their employees paid time off for Juneteenth. He also knows how an economy based on enslaved labor was foundational to the development of wealth in the United States. While the order that freed the enslaved persons in Texas gave them “absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves,” the order advised freedmen to “remain at their present homes, and work,” essentially suggesting that they remain in economic bondage with their former owners.

For Dotson, being an entrepreneur — and helping other founders of color build their businesses — is a daily act of rebellion to claim the economic and social freedoms guaranteed by Juneteenth.