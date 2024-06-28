Why This Founder Believes That Black People Are Essential to the $110 Trillion Clean Energy Transition

Donnel Baird was raised in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, where some winters his family’s broken boiler forced them to heat their home with their gas oven. Baird’s parents often worked nights, and taught their children how to use a stick to prop open the windows to let the dangerous carbon monoxide from the stove flow out of the apartment.

This early experience with energy insecurity led Baird, 43, to start New York City-based climate tech company BlocPower in 2014, following a stint as a community organizer and program manager with labor unions in the Obama administration.

With operations in 51 cities from California to New Hampshire and a 90-person staff, BlocPower is a leader in bringing clean energy to low-income communities. Since 2014, the company has worked with more than 5,000 families to green their homes, which has included work across more than 1,200 buildings. “BlocPower turns buildings into Teslas,” Baird says. Their customers are city governments, energy utilities, and building owners who buy BlocPower’s AI software to help them plan for sustainability and clean-energy upgrades. Since raising around $100,000 through Echo Green and the George Soros Foundation for the company’s launch, Baird has raised $250 million ($205 million of debt and $45 million in equity). In 2023, the company had more than $80 million in revenue.

Through a $5 million grant from the Jeff Bezos Foundation, BlocPower is building an AI model to recommend how the company can green every building in the United States. In New York City, as a part of Mayor Eric Adams’s commitment to finding solutions to reduce violent crime, BlocPower is training 4,000 low-income workers at risk of gun violence in green building construction methods such as installing solar panels and EV charging stations and replacing fossil fuel equipment with all-electric heating systems.

“We have guys in our green workforce development program who were drug dealers,” Baird says. “Now they’re manufacturing solar panels and sending them to the Ukraine and making $60,000 a year, which is more than they made selling drugs, and it’s legal.” Browning the Green Space

Baird is part of a movement of Black founders, investors, and activists who are bringing powerful personal narratives to their work around climate change. Their faces may not yet be the most prominent at the top climate tech conferences, but they know that their solutions, investments, and perspectives are integral to the energy transition. “There’s no path for those industries like solar panels, air conditioning, and heating systems and the transition of Uber drives to electric vehicles to be successful and mature unless they impact low-income communities, working-class White communities, and communities of color in America,” Baird says.

“And particularly in urban centers across America, where a lot of the clean energy infrastructure and massive amounts of emissions occur, you cannot have people who don’t understand their customers being successful,” he adds. “And that’s the case in clean energy, where a bunch of wealthy folks not from the community are trying to push clean energy products and services into our communities.”

While everyone is impacted by the burning of fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and gas, African Americans are the most vulnerable to climate change. According to a 2023 McKinsey & Company report, Black communities are 1.4 times more likely than the overall population in the same area to be exposed to extreme heat. For Taj Ahmad Eldridge, an early investor in BlocPower, the effects of climate change and environmental racism have been a matter of life and death. Eldridge, who is the managing director of climate innovations at the nonprofit Jobs for the Future Labs (JFFLabs) and a co-founder at the San Francisco-based VC firm Include Venture Partners, has a rare kidney disease called focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, which claimed the lives of four of his cousins. The 49-year-old Dallas native believes he got the disease as a result of water issues that were occurring in the city during the 1970s and ’80s.

Since Eldridge was diagnosed with stage five kidney failure in 2018, he’s become one of the most active Black leaders in climate tech. For him, investing in climate solutions represents an opportunity for African Americans to fully participate in an estimated $110 trillion energy transition over the next 30 years. “Whether we’re looking at alternative energy for our homes, our vehicles, or for the clothes that we wear, it’s an opportunity for us to have an economic Juneteenth,” he says.

Boston-based CREST (Climate-Resilient Employees for a Sustainable Tomorrow) project from JFFLabs and the World Resources Institute is a $25 million initiative funded by the ARES charitable foundation that aims to train and place 25,000 Americans in climate jobs. Through Include, Eldridge has invested in 10 Black-led climate funds, including Malaika Ventures, Etho Capital, and the 22 Fund. Malaika Ventures is raising a $100 million fund to invest in early-stage climate tech founders from underrepresented groups: General partner and co-founder Kerry Bowie, 52, grew up in Anniston, Alabama, where in 2003 Solutia and the Monsanto Company agreed to pay $700 million to settle claims by 20,000 residents over PCB contamination. Most of the residents in the suit were African Americans who were exposed to health risks when Monsanto dumped toxic waste in a creek and open-pit landfills.

Bowie admits that the recent downturn in VC funding and pushback against DEI initiatives has made fundraising difficult, but he’s hopeful that Malaika Ventures can help underrepresented, early-stage founders who are struggling in a tough investment landscape.

“We’re not saying people aren’t investing in Black and Brown folks, but they’re often getting investment after they’ve made it,” Bowie says. “We want to catch them earlier at the pre-seed to Series A stage. It’s taking longer for our founders to make it and [is] harder for them to do it with fewer resources.” Over the decade that he’s run BlocPower, Baird has never been able to depend on venture capital. Unable to raise capital from investors when he needed $10 million to test out the company’s AI model in 2015, he won a $6.6 million contract with the city of New York to green 500 buildings and then used some of that money to build out his AI project.

Eldridge, Baird, and Bowie belong to a tight-knit circle of Black founders and investors who have coalesced around networking and advocacy organizations such as Green Tech Noir and Browning the Green Space, which are driving the inclusion of African Americans in sustainability, clean transportation, and climate tech. In 2022, according to Crunchbase, U.S.-based Black climate tech founders received only 1 percent, or $214 million, of the $21.5 billion raised in the industry that year.

“Climate change affects everyone on this globe, especially Black and Brown people, and it’s important that we have different folks be part of the solution so that we can think more completely and more about the impact that we’re making,” says Anthony Oni, a managing partner at the investment firm Energy Impact Partners, which focuses on investments in the clean energy transition. At EIP, Oni manages the Elevate Future fund, which since 2021 has made 13 early-stage investments ranging from $3 million to $5 million in underrepresented founders in the clean energy transition space. While the former Southern Company executive is excited about the potential of clean-energy investment, he’s deeply concerned that the industry could repeat some failures of the past.

“Look at the digital divide,” Oni says. “As we were making all these investments across the board around the growth of technology and computers, we left people out. And now the digital divide has only grown, and it’s only going to get exacerbated with the onslaught of AI coming on board.” Heat: The Deadliest Climate Hazard

For these founders and investors, the current heat wave across the United States is a daily reminder of the impact of extreme temperatures caused by climate change and its impact on African Americans. According to the EPA, Black people are 40 percent more likely than non-Black people to live in areas with the highest mortality rates due to extreme temperatures.

In the sweltering heat of Atlanta, Baird is working with a half dozen Black churches to help them green their buildings and lower their energy bills. BlocPower uses an $80 million line of credit from Goldman Sachs and Microsoft to invest $100,000 in each church project. Over time, the churches will repay BlocPower the cost of the financing with some of the savings from the lower energy bills. “No one is coming to church if you don’t have air conditioning,” Baird says. “So it’s like a life or death situation for some of these institutions because they have already been struggling with attendance for the last two to three years because of Covid.”

Baird says that heat waves also lay bare the disproportionate number of Black renters in multifamily housing–often locked out of home ownership because of systemic poverty–who are living without adequate air conditioning and proper insulation. Over half of all Black renters are energy insecure, according to a 2020 Brookings Institute study, which means they can’t afford to meet their basic heating, cooling, and energy needs.

“Because of the extreme heat, people need air conditioning available for health reasons, not just for comfort,” Baird says. “In most parts of the country, our company can save people money on their energy bills as we help them prepare for heat waves.” Bowie has never forgotten the time during his childhood when he and his younger brother discovered an elderly Black man dead from heat stroke on their walk home from school. “He had been working in his garden,” Bowies says. “You could see the salt lines on his face.”

Baird has also sat in Black churches where broken-down HVAC systems and high utility bills have forced the congregation to use paper fans to stay cool. These are the kinds of experiences behind the work that many Black founders and investors are doing in climate tech and the energy transition as a whole. Build Community With Founders and Investors

For Baird, the secret weapon for success is learning how to capitalize on the relationships of other founders and CEOs in his network. “Too often, because we’ve been historically excluded from those networks, we don’t understand that the best way to get money from a venture capitalist is to have a CEO who they’ve invested in before, who’s made them a bunch of money, give you the stamp of approval,” he says.