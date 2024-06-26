Judge Halts $30 Billion Mastercard, Visa Swipe Fee Settlement Payout

A $30 billion payout from the payment processing giants Visa and Mastercard to the merchants who say they’ve overpaid on swipe fees appears unlikely as a federal judge put the settlement on hold.

In a brief order, Judge Margo Brodie of the Eastern District of New York said she was unlikely to grant final approval to the settlement. The decision means that, absence a settlement, the case could go to trial.

Visa and Mastercard reached the settlement with a group of small businesses and merchants back in March. The deal would lower and cap the fees charged by Visa and Mastercard and allow small businesses to collectively bargain for rates with the payment processors in a similar way that the large merchants do on their own now. It was not, however, universally accepted. The National Retail Federation, the largest U.S. retail trade group, said it was likely to oppose the settlement, saying the relief was only temporary and that payment processing fees remain too high. The settlement would have capped swipe fees for five years, which merchants opposed to the settlement said was insufficient.

The settlement stems from a 2005 lawsuit that alleged merchants paid excessive fees to accept Visa and Mastercard credit cards, and that Visa, Mastercard and their member banks acted in violation of antitrust laws. Visa and Mastercard collect a fee for every transaction that runs on their network. The fee varies depending on the size of the merchant as well as the industry they operate in, but, generally, it’s between 1% and 3% of a transaction’s value.