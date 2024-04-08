Today marks the reveal of Inc.'s 2024 Female Founders 250, our seventh annual definitive list of women entrepreneurs making significant waves in business. One standout member of this year's list: Michelle Zatlyn, co-founder, president, and COO of the San Francisco-based cybersecurity and web services firm Cloudflare. This past year, which was marked by war in Gaza that challenged her company to ensure equitable access to the internet for all parties in the region, pushed the entrepreneur as a leader.

The events in Gaza were emotional for employees--many of whom had family and other connections to the conflict--Zatlyn told Inc. editor-at-large Christine Lagorio-Chafkin. With so much on the line, Zatlyn says she questioned everything, from her words and cadence to the frequency of messaging. "It's more to navigate these deep-rooted issues. You're constantly saying: 'OK, how could we have done this better? Did we say enough? Or did we not say enough?' That reflection is an important part of being a leader today."

Her struggle was emblematic of the battles faced by other founders on this year's list, from coping with ad-spending pullbacks and a funding drought to more specific challenges like overcoming the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and finding inspiration amid tragedy. These stories are profound.

The Application Process

Female founders of companies of any size or stage are eligible to apply for Inc.'s Female Founders 250 list. To qualify, an entrepreneur's company must be:

a for-profit business

domiciled in the U.S.

independent (not a subsidiary)

To apply for Inc.'s Female Founders 250, entrepreneurs complete an online application that requests information such as revenue, employee headcount, headquarters location, and founding date. We also ask qualitative questions about accomplishments in the past year, including:

What best describes how your company excelled in the past year?

What has your company accomplished specifically in the past year?

What have you as a leader achieved specifically in the past year?

The early-rate application fee for this year was $195, which covers processing and vetting costs. The application process is not yet open for 2025, but will be in or around October 2024.

The Judging Process

The Female Founders 250 list was culled from thousands of entries through three rounds of judging--two were internal and one was external--looking specifically at an entrepreneur's bona fides in the past year. Criteria included quantifiable metrics like revenue, sales, revenue growth, funding, and audience size. Inc. also looked for qualitative metrics like social media momentum and stories of impact. Inc.'s inaugural Female Founders Advisory Board served as the third round of judges. Board members, who include members of the wider Female Founders community and alumni, are listed below:

Cate Luzio -- Founder and CEO of the global professional education and networking platform Luminary

Jessica O. Matthews -- Founder and CEO of the New York City-based sustainable infrastructure company Uncharted

Emma Grede -- Co-founder and CEO of Los Angeles-based fashion brand Good American, co-founder of shapewear brand Skims and cleaning brand Safely, and chair of the Fifteen Percent Pledge

Reshma Saujani -- Founder of the technology education nonprofit Girls Who Code and the maternal support advocacy nonprofit Moms First

Alli Webb -- Co-founder of the Los Angeles-based hair styling business Drybar and the massage franchise Squeeze

Rebecca Minkoff Minkoff -- Founder and designer of her eponymous New York City-based fashion label and the co-founder of the Female Founder Collective

Suneera Madhani -- Founder and CEO of the Orlando, Florida-based financial services startup Worth AI, founder of the fintech unicorn Stax Payments, and founder of CEO School.

