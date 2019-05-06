Inc. Best in Business Awards Final Deadline Friday, 9/12! Apply now
Plow Through Your To-Dos Two Minutes at a Time

If it takes two minutes or less, just do it.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by tasks, take a look at how long they’ll take. Then, follow the two-minute rule from legendary time-management expert David Allen’s book, Getting Things Done: “When a task takes less than two minutes, don’t schedule it; don’t set it aside for later; don’t set a reminder–just take care of it now. Then it’s done.”

Besides: Don’t you have enough on your schedule already? Sometimes, “just do it” is the best way to clear your task list.

