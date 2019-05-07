When to Stop Your Work for the Day

For small to midsize business (SMB) owners, work can be all-encompassing. If you have trouble knowing when to call it quits for the day, here’s a tip: Stop working when you’re at a great point.

Take it from Ernest Hemingway: “The best way is always to stop when you are going good and when you know what will happen next. If you do that every day . . . you will never be stuck.”

His advice applies to all kinds of work. When you stop in the middle of a project, you know what you’ve done, you know exactly what you’ll do next, and you’ll be excited to get started again.