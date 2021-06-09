Amazon's Prime Day is fast approaching. The two-day sale on June 21 and 22 is a significant event for small-business sellers on the e-commerce giant's platform --and the founders who want to buy from them.

Last year, third-party sellers generated $900 million in sales in the two weeks leading up to the event, thanks in part to a $10 credit for purchases from designated small businesses. Amazon is running the same promotion this year. You can find those products on the Prime Day page, where you can also search deals from women-, Black-, and military family-owned businesses. Here's a selection of Prime Day deals for entrepreneurs, from supplies for your hybrid workforce to self-care products.