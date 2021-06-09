Amazon's Prime Day is fast approaching. The two-day sale on June 21 and 22 is a significant event for small-business sellers on the e-commerce giant's platform--and the founders who want to buy from them.
Last year, third-party sellers generated $900 million in sales in the two weeks leading up to the event, thanks in part to a $10 credit for purchases from designated small businesses. Amazon is running the same promotion this year. You can find those products on the Prime Day page, where you can also search deals from women-, Black-, and military family-owned businesses. Here's a selection of Prime Day deals for entrepreneurs, from supplies for your hybrid workforce to self-care products.
For remote/hybrid work
- Mount-It adjustable two-monitor desk stand ($36.99): If you're a multitasking founder looking for a sign to get two screens so you can stop shifting between a million computer tabs all day--this is it.
- Vatalyst laptop sunshade ($64.99): This is for entrepreneurs looking for fresh air without the Zoom call-dimming sunlight. There are cheaper versions online, but this one comes with the $10 small-business discount, travels easily, and has pockets on the side for accessories.
- Blue Snowball laptop microphone ($39.99): It's $10 off for Prime Day and could be worth looking into if you need an upgrade from recording virtual events, podcasts, or live streams through your phone or laptop.
For on-the-go small businesses
- SumUp no-contract credit card reader ($9): This is for everyone in a pinch who needs to get credit card processing set up for the farmer's market, like, tomorrow.
For the office
- Cocoon accessory organizer ($19.92): Key pockets for hand sanitizer and phone chargers make this personal organizer a must for founders with messy tote bags, briefcases, and backpacks.
- Skywin conference-call speaker ($39.99): This speaker is $20 off for Prime Day and could serve you well at group conference calls with remote employees.
For self-care and grooming
- Beard King shaving hair catcher ($12.74): This wild "beard bib" is for anyone who needs to get back to a regular shaving routine before returning to the office and wants to avoid cleaning up hair around the sink. You can also keep your back-to-work look safe from the rain on your commute with this waterproof hair protector and visor combo from Atlanta-based Black-owned company Hairbrella.
- Spa Destinations spa kit ($50.50): The package features a body brush and lotions for skin care enthusiasts or any business owners who need an excuse to treat themselves. Get $10 off for the small-business promotion, and support a woman entrepreneur!
And for getting away
- LuminAid solar lamp and phone charger ($74.99): This item is for when you need to get away from it all--but still don't want to miss something back at work.
Jun 9, 2021