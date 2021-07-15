Eligible parents are slated to receive their monthly child tax credit payments starting Thursday. How you use the money could affect your business or help you start one.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 expanded the tax credit to $3,600 per child under the age of six and to $3,000 for those aged six to 17. It's in effect just for 2021, though President Biden has advocated making it making it permanent.

Half of the funds will be sent to parents in installments through December. For example, a parent with one child under six would receive $300 per month. Parents can claim the rest upon filing taxes for 2021--unless they opt out so they can receive all of the money when they file.

Madilynn A. Beck, founder and CEO of Palm Springs, California-based Fountful--an app that provides "lifestyle services" like manicures or DJ appearances on demand--is considering that approach. Beck says that if she meets her business goals this year, Fountful could generate enough revenue to significantly increase her tax burden come next April. "I'm keeping my head above water now," she says. "What happens if I am fully underwater then and don't have a life vest?"

The child tax credit will affect people at a "wide range" of income levels, says Daniel Milan, managing partner at Cornerstone Financial Services based in Southfield, Michigan. For aspiring entrepreneurs, it might offset childcare costs for a few months while they work on getting a business off the ground. For others, the money could just help alleviate daily financial stress.

That's the case for Ruby Taylor, CEO and founder of Baltimore-based Financial Joy School, which provides financial literacy education and produces a card game that teaches the subject to young people. In April 2021, she and her wife's financial situation changed as a result of the pandemic but they still had to cover things like a new roof and fence for their house. Their savings account dwindled, and Taylor's anxiety spiked, resulting in her going on blood pressure and anxiety medication. The extra $500 the mother of two expects to receive means the couple can build up their safety net again, taking the pressure off both of them. "When she's not stressed, I'm not stressed," Taylor says. It "will help the business indirectly, because I can be more productive."