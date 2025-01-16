How an L.A. Animal Rescue Built a For-Profit Arm to Fund Its Mission

Rescuing cats can be costly. This nonprofit launched an LLC to help defray those costs.

A cat in the ruins of a home during the Eaton Fire in Los Angeles County. Photo: Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

There aren’t a lot of good stories that come out of the devastating Los Angeles fires, which have killed up to 24 people and razed thousands of homes and communities. But the disaster has created moments where businesses have stepped in to help. Ladan Davia, of the Friends of Normie cat rescue, is the owner of one such business.

The Friends of Normie rescue is located in Orange County, about 60 miles from the major fires in Los Angeles. It also partners with other rescue organizations that have dedicated cat trappers, Davia says, but its primary work is rescuing cats and getting them ready for adoption. That mission has been even more acutely needed in the midst of this natural disaster. Last week, a cat trapper—someone who goes around and rescues street animals—picked up a cat in Los Angeles. The trapper, who is affiliated with Friends of Normie, brought it to a makeshift facility in Orange County, where the rescue has been processing fire-displaced cats.

“She was obviously scared but very friendly,” Davia says of the animal, who was purring in their laps. “It was clear she wasn’t a feral street cat.” Davia and her team scanned that particular cat for a microchip, found one, which was correctly registered (she encourages everyone to double-check that their pet’s chip is registered), and found the owner’s name and contact information. They called, the owners eventually answered, and the cat was picked up on Sunday, she says. “I can’t imagine being separated from my cats,” Davia says, who owns four rescues. “I would hope if somehow that happened, someone would do everything they could to find me to come get them.”

Many people, potentially like the owners of the reunited cat, got evacuation orders while at work, or weren’t able to get their cats for other reasons, Davia says. Friends of Normie has been picking up the feline pieces. Normie has volunteers and rescue partners that have been instrumental in fire response. After the fires, an influx of people asked to foster, Davia says. “We’ve never had more foster applications than we have right now,” she adds. This is crucial, because something like 80 cats had to be refostered owing to their foster parents’ evacuating; 140 new cats have come in, in various states of health, because of the fires; and then 11 owners who lost their homes have surrendered their animals permanently, she says.