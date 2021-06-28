Kickstarter is launching one of its most interesting projects yet: a four-day workweek for its employees.

The Brooklyn, New York-based crowdfunding platform announced last week that starting in 2022, it will become the first company to join a pilot program called 4 Day Week U.S. The program, launched in part by Kickstarter executive Jon Leland, is a spinoff from 4 Day Week Global, a not-for-profit that promotes a shortened work schedule. On Monday 4 Day Week U.S. circulated an employee petition to help identify companies to target, and encouraged employers to join the program.

For business owners, this could be the perfect time to experiment. "Remote workers are now coming back, and they're used to some flexibility," says Chris Mullen, executive director at Boston-based think tank The Workforce Institute. Mullen advises most employers to try it, provided they first gauge employees' interest and engage in significant dialogue about how to do it effectively.

The four-day workweek has gotten some traction in recent years. In March Spain's government announced it would pay companies to try it. London-based clothing retailer Unilever began a yearlong test in its New Zealand offices in November 2020. And Buffer, a San Francisco-based social media software company, tried the schedule in 2020 and decided to continue it into 2021 because it "resulted in sustained productivity levels and a better sense of work-life balance," according to a company blog post.

Kickstarter CEO Aziz Hasan told Axios that the pandemic inspired him to try a four-day workweek for its 90 employees. "What we've been all living through the last 18 months, you feel this compression on your professional life, your personal life," he said. A Kickstarter spokesperson says the company has not yet determined how it will implement the schedule. 4 Day Week usually advocates a 32-hour workweek comprising four 8-hour days.