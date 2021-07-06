With employees working remotely, business owners say productivity is taking a hit.

In a survey of more than 1,000 U.S. business owners released last week by Digital.com, a Seattle-based review site focused on small businesses, 45 percent reported that their companies aren't getting as much done while their employees are working from home.

The survey further suggests employers disagree with research that finds people are equally or more productive while working from home: 39 percent of respondents said they would fire employees who refused to return to the office. Among companies that reported their employees were completely office-based before the pandemic, that figure rose to 44 percent.

"Companies that focus on physical location and hours worked will be behind the curve," Dennis Consorte, Digital.com's small business expert, said in the survey results. "Otherwise, their most valued employees may seek out remote opportunities elsewhere."

One in five employers reported their employees will be allowed to choose whether to work in the office, at home, or a combination after the pandemic, and 10 percent reported that employees will be required to continue to work remotely. Safety was a significant concern among the group--42 percent of employers said they want all of their employees to receive vaccines.