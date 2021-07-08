Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) approvals met less than half the demand from businesses in every U.S. state and territory, according to data the U.S. Small Business Administration released Wednesday.

The $28.6 billion program, which within two weeks of its launch on May 3 received more funding requests than it could meet, was designed to provide capital for hard-hit restaurants, bars, caterers, and other food service businesses. The SBA's report, which tracks the now-completed program through June 30, shows the RRF received more than $72 billion in funding requests.

The agency approved 101,004 of the 278,304 applications it received, or about 36 percent. Success varied by state and territory. Hawaii had the highest rate, with about 48 percent of its 2,396 applications getting approved. The lowest rate was in the Northern Mariana Islands, where roughly 10 percent of the 119 requests were approved.