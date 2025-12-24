3 Strategies to Help Your Small Business Control Spiraling Health Care Costs

Health insurance has quietly become one of the most punishing financial pressures facing American entrepreneurs. Individuals feel it searching the ACA marketplace. Small-business owners feel it in their payroll budgets. The question has shifted from how to offer better benefits to how much longer coverage is even sustainable.

I get it. You want to take care of your people. They’ve been loyal, they’ve put in the work, and they deserve the security that comes with decent health coverage. But when premiums are devouring your margins and threatening the sustainability of your entire operation, caring for your team becomes a high-stakes balancing act between compassion and survival.

In today’s labor market, health insurance is not a perk. It is the baseline cost of competing for talent. Without it, you limit the quality of people you attract and the ability to keep your strongest performers. Businesses that step away from offering benefits face a different set of expenses. And companies without health coverage see higher turnover, lower productivity, and fewer qualified applicants. The trade association SHRM reports that replacing an employee can cost up to twice their annual salary, which turns churn into a significant financial hit. When employees skip or delay care because they lack coverage, absenteeism rises, minor issues become major, and operational costs increase. Dropping insurance may lower expenses in the moment, but the long-term costs are often far higher.

The numbers tell the story: In California’s private sector, average monthly premiums for family coverage nearly doubled between 2008 and 2023, rising from just over $1,000 to almost $2,000, according to KFF. That climb has continued through 2024 and 2025. This is not just a California issue. It is a national trend.