3 Strategies to Help Your Small Business Control Spiraling Health Care Costs
Rising premiums are draining budgets and weakening competitiveness, but new benefit models offer practical ways to control costs and stay competitive.
BY GAYLE JENNINGS O'BYRNE, FOUNDER AND CEO, WOCSTAR CAPITAL
Photo: Getty Images
Health insurance has quietly become one of the most punishing financial pressures facing American entrepreneurs. Individuals feel it searching the ACA marketplace. Small-business owners feel it in their payroll budgets. The question has shifted from how to offer better benefits to how much longer coverage is even sustainable.
I get it. You want to take care of your people. They’ve been loyal, they’ve put in the work, and they deserve the security that comes with decent health coverage. But when premiums are devouring your margins and threatening the sustainability of your entire operation, caring for your team becomes a high-stakes balancing act between compassion and survival.
In today’s labor market, health insurance is not a perk. It is the baseline cost of competing for talent. Without it, you limit the quality of people you attract and the ability to keep your strongest performers. Businesses that step away from offering benefits face a different set of expenses. And companies without health coverage see higher turnover, lower productivity, and fewer qualified applicants. The trade association SHRM reports that replacing an employee can cost up to twice their annual salary, which turns churn into a significant financial hit. When employees skip or delay care because they lack coverage, absenteeism rises, minor issues become major, and operational costs increase. Dropping insurance may lower expenses in the moment, but the long-term costs are often far higher.
The numbers tell the story: In California’s private sector, average monthly premiums for family coverage nearly doubled between 2008 and 2023, rising from just over $1,000 to almost $2,000, according to KFF. That climb has continued through 2024 and 2025. This is not just a California issue. It is a national trend.
Small employers feel the squeeze most. Companies with 10 to 199 employees lack the buying power of large corporations, so they absorb the increases at full force. Family premiums for small businesses have surged more than 350 percent since 1999. In only the past five years, average family premiums rose from $16,977 in 2020 to $26,054 in 2025.
The good news is that business owners are not powerless. New models give employers more control, more predictability, and in many cases, better outcomes for employees. Here are the strategies gaining momentum:
1. Defined contribution plans
Individual coverage health reimbursement arrangements, or ICHRAs, allow employers to set a fixed budget and let employees choose their own coverage. You stabilize your costs. They gain flexibility. This is particularly effective for teams spread across several regions or states.