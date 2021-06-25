Dateline: May 8, 2015

At Microsoft's Ignite conference in Chicago Developer Evangelist Jerry Nixon announced that Windows 10 would be the "last version" of Windows. As Microsoft spokesperson told PCMag: "Windows will be delivered as a service bringing new innovations and updates in an ongoing manner, with continuous value for our consumer and business customers."

What, no new releases?

Oh, ye of little faith!

Dateline: June 24, 2021

Behold, Microsoft has brought forth a new version of the fabled operating system and it's going to be called, yes, "Windows 11."

And, by all accounts, Windows 11 is a real sockdolager!

According to the Microsoft announcement--and it's hard to believe that any company anywhere could possibly be so innovative--the new operating system will have ... (wait for it) a repositioned start button!

This is the feature that we have all been waiting for, with bated breath and itchy mouse fingers.

Just think: Rather than having to move our cursors all the way over to the left-hand bottom side of the screen, we need only move our cursors to the center bottom of the screen, saving untold billions of dollars in otherwise lost labor.

But wait. Incredibly, there's more.

Windows 11 will be integrated with Microsoft Teams, which (if the clip art that accompanied the announcement is to be believed) will allow casually dressed 20-somethings to wave at one another online, while drinking coffee. Wow!

But that's not all.

Apparently, we will all be able to hand wave and coffee drink while using things called "layouts," "desktops," and "widgets."

In due time, Microsoft will explain exactly what this fascinating terminology means and how it will, as Microsoft so succinctly puts it, "Maximize Our Productivity."

The best part? Upgrading from Windows 10 to Windows 11 will be seamless, user-friendly, and result in absolutely no new stability or security issues.

Just like all the company's previous operating system upgrades.