How Tom Brady and Wayne Gretzky Took Competition to a Higher Level

Two of the greatest athletes of all time pushed themselves to be the best by dedicating themselves fully to their sports.

In his new book, Religion of Sports: Navigating the Trials of Life Through the Games We Love, (Atria Books, December 5, 2023), sports documentarian Gotham Chopra shares wisdom in the form of stories about some of the biggest names in sports. The following is an edited excerpt.

The difference between someone who claims to follow the Quran and someone who is a true believer is an important distinction in Islamic faith. There’s a special term for people who are true believers: mu’min. Muslim is the generic term for anyone who practices the faith. But a mu’min is someone who believes in the faith, deep in their heart. He or she is a person who has no more doubts about their belief in Allah. Muslims read the Quran. Mu’min live it.

That dichotomy, between Muslim and mu’min, reminds me of some of the best athletes in the world. The difference between the greatest players and the ones who are just good enough has been scrutinized for decades. There are theories and philosophies, books and dissertations written on the topic. One thread inarguably connects all these high performers, though, and that is that the greatest competitors are true believers in the Religion of Sports. Here’s an example: What is the thing that separated Wayne Gretzky from every other hockey-obsessed kid in Canada? We can start to find the beginnings of an answer by considering how he approached the game. When Gretzky was young, he sat in front of the TV watching NHL games every night during the season. In his lap, he held a blank piece of paper and a pencil, and as he watched, he’d slowly start to trace. He wouldn’t look down at the doodle, just at the screen, but as the puck moved, his pencil followed. He was charting the path of the puck, for the entire game, with constant loops and zigzags. At the end of each period, Gretzky would look down and study the movement.

He knew that the darkest portions of the page revealed the places that the puck spent the most time. It’s no surprise, then, that when Gretzky grew up, he had the ability, as many commentators have noted, to somehow skate to the exact same place where the puck was heading. Of course Gretzky could sense where the puck would be, because Gretzky wasn’t just a believer in hockey–he was a mu’min. He didn’t just play hockey. He lived hockey. Wayne Gretzky was a true believer.

Work ethic, talent, and luck are all just the by-products of an unwavering belief in one’s sport. It’s what happens when somebody has dedicated themselves fully to their sport. It’s what happens when practice and study becomes a way of life. And it’s exactly the path that Tom Brady followed to become the greatest quarterback of all time.

About three weeks after completing the largest comeback in Super Bowl history–Tom was in his backyard in Brookline, Massachusetts, throwing around a football in full pads, using resistance bands for strength training, and running wind sprints while his dog chased him back and forth on the lawn. One time, when we were back in Los Angeles, Tom summoned me to a local middle school where he was working on his mechanics with former Major League Baseball pitcher and quarterback guru Tom House, throwing to Patriots receiver Julian Edelman. “Elite quarterbacks don’t come in to get five percent better,” House explained to me. “They come in to get one percent better.”

But Tom wasn’t even trying to get one percent better. It was more minuscule than that. Tom obsessed over the tiniest of improvements, attempting to “rewire his nervous system,” in his words. House described the adjustments as splitting “frog hairs.”

Brady wore sweats, a red TB12 shirt, with his pads on top and nothing over them. He wore his silver helmet, too, although all its stickers had been removed. The mechanics of throwing with pads and a helmet are just slightly different–and so Tom sought out the most authentic experience possible. Tom noticed that before he released the ball, he was overextending his left arm by just a few inches. That overextension caused his head to come slightly off level, and his accuracy to suffer just a hair. But again, being even a hair off isn’t good enough. For Tom Brady, the point of practice is to split those frog hairs. Did I mention this was a guy who at that point had been in the league for eighteen years, gone to seven Super Bowls, and was already widely considered the GOAT?

“I’m sorry I’m getting on you,” House said at one point after critiquing Tom’s release.