How Flashfood Helps Grocery Stores Cut Down on Food Waste

The startup helps more than 2,000 grocers across North America turn waste into a new revenue stream.

Every morning, Arminda Vroman, 44, wakes up, grabs her phone, and starts scanning the day’s grocery store deals. Amid food price inflation, hunting for deals has become an integral part of Vroman’s daily routine. And thanks to Flashfood—an app that links consumers to discounted groceries—Vroman says that’s never been easier.

“I’d never bought a prime rib in my life, but just last week, I found one on Flashfood for $30,” says Vroman, noting a 50 percent markdown from the cut’s original price. “That prime rib was my trophy.” Launched in early 2017, Flashfood helps retailers sell food items that would have otherwise been discarded. The Toronto-based company is currently partnered with more than 2,000 supermarkets across the U.S. and Canada, including both independent stores and major chains like Save Mart and the Giant Company. The solution helps grocery retailers tackle the major retail industry challenge known as shrink. Shrink refers to inventory losses that render products unsellable and stem from various sources, including customer theft, operational and administrative errors, packaging damage, and spoilage—a leading contributor. Industry reports estimate that grocery stores lose 2 percent to 4 percent of their annual sales to shrink. When it comes to food waste, this translates into a nearly $29 billion opportunity for grocery retailers, according to a 2023 report by ReFED, a nonprofit focused on tackling food waste.

With Flashfood, cheese and meats nearing their expiration dates, slightly bruised apples, and egg cartons missing a cracked egg are now finding their way into shoppers’ carts, helping both grocery outlets and families cut costs. “Groceries are just outrageous right now, and this is helping me save at least $200 a month,” says Vroman, based in Ionia, Michigan. “It’s easier to feed my family, and it’s easier to feed them quality.” Photo: Flashfood Flashfood was born out of the goal to reduce the environmental impact of food waste. Yet these days, the company increasingly sees its greatest benefit as helping to fight food insecurity. The free app has garnered a network of 1.3 million users, many of whom scan for deals at least three to four times a week. In the app, shoppers browse images of discounted items, often marked down by 50 percent or more, and make purchases directly for same-day, in-store pickup.

At least five of Flashfood’s major supermarket partners, including Meijer, Giant Eagle, and Piggly Wiggly, allow SNAP recipients to make purchases using SNAP electronic benefit cards. The most popular offerings among customers include a $5 produce box filled with a variety of fruits and vegetables, as well as discounted meats and seafood. “We’re feeding families instead of landfills,” says Flashfood CEO Nick Bertram, 45. “The impact environmentally is a complimentary benefit, but it doesn’t change the fact that since we started, roughly 130 million pounds of food has been diverted from landfills.” American consumers have come to expect grocers to offer a wide variety of fresh products, prompting grocers to maintain well-stocked shelves at all times. However, this commitment to freshness often results in significant food waste, explains Bertram, who prior to joining Flashfood was president of the Giant Company.