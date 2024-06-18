10 Companies With Benefits and Policies That Support Employees

Looking for great perks to offer your staff? Here’s how the companies on this year’s Best Workplaces Editors’ List put their workers first.

Not all perks are created equal.

To come up with benefits and policies that your employees actually want, all you have to do is ask them. Many of the perks offered by the companies on this year’s Best Workplaces Editors’ List were implemented after soliciting feedback from their workers. There’s really no better way to prove that your people are your greatest asset.

Here are the 10 companies that made this year’s Editors’ List. AccountingDepartment.com

At AccountingDepartment.com, GRIT stands for “Gratitude, Resilience, Integrity, and Teamwork.” The Naples, Florida-based financial services company uses a flat organizational structure to ensure that every voice is valued, and last year added the employee reward and recognition platform NectarHR to celebrate individual achievements. All employees are given points to distribute to colleagues on a monthly allowance basis, which can be traded for Amazon gift cards or team merchandise. Since launching NectarHR in August 2023, the company has put more than $15,000 worth of reward benefits in the hands of its employees. Aquia

IT services company Aquia brings its fully remote workforce together at companywide offsite twice per year, and assigns each employee a mentor rather than a manager. The mentor helps employees document and track goals, mitigate blockers, and navigate career goals. The Millsboro, Delaware-based company offers generous policies such as six weeks of paid time off, stock options for everyone, and 100 percent employer-sponsored healthcare for employees and their families. During the past year, the company introduced a 100 percent 401k match, up to the annual IRS contribution limit.

Clear Function

Germantown, Tennessee-based Clear Function is a digital agency offering full-service software development. To help empower its team, the company replaced annual reviews with regular feedback loops via monthly one-on-one meetings. Clear Function also has a two-week company shutdown every year and offers 12 weeks of parental leave and an annual profit-share. Cornerstone Research

Economic and financial consulting firm Cornerstone Research is a Human Rights Campaign-certified LGBTQ+ friendly employer that lets employees work from anywhere in the world. The San Francisco-based company offers $1,000 annually for wellness activities, and free concierge services that help employees with shopping, planning and booking travel, delivery services, and making reservations. In the past year, Cornerstone Research added Progyny, a fertility and family-building benefit that includes fertility preservation and financial assistance with surrogacy and adoption. IMA Financial Group

Denver-based financial services firm IMA Financial Group is an employee-owned company that offers a generous sabbatical program. Associates who have worked at the company for five consecutive years receive a two-week sabbatical, with additional allotments awarded every five years after. IMA also provided improved access to mental well-being benefits in 2023 by implementing Headspace Health, which gives employees unlimited chats with a well-being coach.

Journeys International

Adventure travel company Journeys International is a fully remote company that offers flexible scheduling and open-book management. The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company recently added unlimited paid time off after three years of full-time employment and a tuition reimbursement benefit. Every employee also has the opportunity to travel at least once per year on a fully paid, fully guided, culturally immersive trip to one of the company’s destinations across more than 70 countries. Omlie Consulting

Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based management consulting firm Omlie Consulting is a remote-first company that transformed an old Victorian home outside Philadelphia into a modern collaborative workspace called the Omlie House for any employee to use as a “home office” whenever they want. In 2023, the company launched a “Your Commute Comp’t” perk to cover the cost of team members’ commutes to the Omlie House and team events. Omlie also recently added healthcare savings accounts and dependent benefits to its healthcare offerings. Phase 2

Custom software development company Phase 2 became a 100 percent employee-owned business in 2023. The Oklahoma City-based company provides both a gym and tech budget allowance, and brings its entire team together for employee retreats twice a year. Phase 2 also offers 100 percent employee-covered benefits and 50 percent dependent benefit coverage.

Quantious

Nyack, New York-based marketing agency Quantious uses a variety of personality assessments to determine the best way for its remote team to work together. The company recently increased the frequency of its all-team retreats from every year to every nine months, and also pays out bonuses on a quarterly basis. In addition to 401k contribution matching, Quantious adds a 3 percent profit sharing contribution to every employee’s account. TCWGlobal