The New York Jets Seemed Bound for Glory. Instead, They Got Worse

Football fans have been calling the New York Jets a “cursed” team for decades. Looking at the data, they may have a point. The Jets have missed the playoffs for 14 consecutive years. That’s the longest playoff drought, not just in the NFL, but across the NBA, NHL, and MLB. By losing at home, 19-9, to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the Jets extended their horrible record to 4-11, confirming their greater footballing futility than last year’s merely bad 7-10 Jets.

Part of what makes the decline in performance in 2024 so surprising is that the Jets appeared destined for greatness at the beginning of the season, with one of the most talented teams in the NFL. At least on paper. For many Jets fans, the question was: If future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers can remain healthy (which he did), how could they not make the playoffs this year? The answer may be ownership. Sunday’s loss to the Rams came just three days after a bombshell report from The Athletic in which many current and former members of the Jets’ organization characterized owner Woody Johnson as an “over-involved, impulsive owner” with a controversial management style and a questionable decision-making process. Since buying the team in 2000 for $635 million, Johnson has overseen a revolving door of eight head coaches, criticized players in the Jets’ locker room, and reportedly decided against acquiring a player because of his rating on the Madden NFL video game. “It’s the most dysfunctional place imaginable,” a player on the 2023 team told The Athletic.

In October, Johnson unexpectedly fired coach Robert Saleh after the Jets started the season 2-3, and then fired general manager Joe Douglas six weeks later. After those two were sacked, Johnson made the rare decision for an NFL team owner of interfering with the team’s starting roster by telling Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich to bench safety Tony Adams. Perhaps equally rare was Johnson’s decision last year to include his teenage sons in certain Jets meetings. Their participation in the decision-making process was significant enough that Douglas told people close to him, “I answer to a teenager.” Woody Johnson on the June 2010 cover of Inc. It wasn’t always this way. While the Jets didn’t have a winning record under Johnson’s ownership during his first decade as owner, they also didn’t have a losing one. From 2000 to 2009, the Jets went 80-80, making the playoffs five times. In 2010, Johnson even graced the cover of Inc. magazine after the Jets were named a Top Small Company Workplace. From more than 500 applicants, the organization emerged as one of 20 winners “based on criteria such as employee engagement and empowerment, as well as turnover and benefits.” At the time, the Jets had recently opened a 120,000-square-foot athletic complex on 27 acres in Florham Park, New Jersey, that housed the team’s practice facilities and business operations and was touted as integral to its future success. From the Inc. story: The complex is the key to a new emphasis on providing a superior workplace that unites the business and football sides of the organization. This emphasis on employees is in large part inspired by a similar focus at Johnson & Johnson, the health care giant co-founded by Johnson’s great-grandfather. “Good architecture,” Johnson says, “should help a company with its mission.”