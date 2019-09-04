Unlike millions of people, Cloudflare co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince is betting Friday the 13th is his lucky day: it's the date on which he's taking his cybersecurity startup public this month.

The 10-year-old company could raise as much as $483 million at a $3.5 billion valuation on its initial public offering, based on the higher end of an initial price range of $10 to $12 per share announced Tuesday. Cloudflare, which was last valued at $3.2 billion, could still increase its price range in the coming days as it gauges investor interest. The company is expected to issue a final share price on September 12 and start trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NET" the following morning, according to the NYSE's website. While other entrepreneurs may choose to avoid doing business on Friday the 13th, Prince, who was born on November 13, is rather fond of the otherwise infamous date.

"Turned 13 on Friday the 13th. 13 letters in first + last name. M is the 13th letter in the alphabet. Always been a lucky day/number for me," Prince, now 44, tweeted on a Friday the 13th in 2015.

If Prince's lucky streak continues, here's how much he and other big Cloudflare stakeholders stand to gain after the company's IPO. (The post-IPO stake numbers are calculated based on the number of outstanding shares after the offering, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to buy and sell up to 5.25 million additional shares, in a move known as a "greenshoe option."

8. Thomas Seifert

Cloudflare's chief financial officer who joined the company in 2017. Previously he held the same role in Symantec Corporation, another cybersecurity company.

Post-IPO stake: $29.33 million to $35.2 million

Post-IPO ownership: 1.0 percent

Voting power: 1.3 percent

7. Lee Holloway

Cloudflare's third co-founder, who left the company in 2015 following the debilitating effects of a rare neurological disease. The company codenamed its confidential IPO "Project Holloway" in his honor.

Post-IPO stake: $82.1 million to $98.56 million

Post-IPO ownership: 2.8 percent

Voting power: less than 1 percent

6. Fidelity

In 2015, Fidelity led Cloudflare's $110 million Series D round, which reportedly valued the company at $1.8 billion.

Post-IPO stake: $143.7 million to $172.48 million

Post-IPO ownership: 4.9 percent

Voting power: less than 1 percent

5. Michelle Zatlyn

Originally from Canada, Cloudflare's co-founder and COO first met Prince while they were both studying their MBAs at Harvard.

Post-IPO stake: $143.7 million to $172.48 million

Post-IPO ownership: 4.9 percent

Voting power: 6.5 percent

4. Matthew Prince

Cloudflare's dual stock-structure allows its co-founder and CEO to have additional voting rights.

Post-IPO stake: $378.41 million to $454 million

Post-IPO ownership: 12.9 percent

Voting power: 17.1 percent

3. Venrock

The venture capital firm founded by Lawrence Rockefeller, a member of the Rockefeller family, co-led Cloudflare's $2.05 million series A round with Pelion Ventures.

Post-IPO stake: $416.5 million to $499.85 million

Post-IPO ownership: 14.2 percent

Voting power: 18.8 percent

2. Pelion Ventures

The VC based in Salt Lake City, Utah, co-led Cloudflare's series A round. Partner Carl Ledbetter is on the company's board.

Post-IPO stake: $484 million to $580.82 million

Post-IPO ownership: 16.5 percent

Voting power: 20.3 percent

1. New Enterprise Associates

The Menlo Park, California-based VC is the largest individual stakeholder in Cloudflare. It first invested in the company in 2011, when it led Cloudflare's $20 million series B round. NEA's managing director Scott Sandell is also part of Cloudflare's board.

Post-IPO stake: $528 million to $633.62 million

Post-IPO ownership: 18.0 percent