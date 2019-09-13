Welcome to the 238th episode of the Inc. Uncensored podcast, hosted by Inc.'s editor in chief, James Ledbetter.

First, research director Marli Guzzetta explains the state of Latinx entrepreneurship. While there are twice as many Latinx founders starting businesses than any other demographic in the U.S., few are able to grow their companies past the $1 million revenue mark. New research offers a few clues as to why.

Next, I delve into the topic many founders are willing to discuss privately but never publicly: down rounds. These are funding rounds where companies raise money at a lower valuation than their previous round. It makes everyone involved very, very uncomfortable, but founders who have gone through this process say it doesn't have to be a death sentence.

Finally, senior editor Graham Winfrey talks about some of the trends from our 2019 list of the World's Coolest Offices. These include companies making employees feel more at home by giving offices a residential vibe, and designing workplaces to more flexible, so employees can decide how best to use them. Also, despite the backlash, open offices are not always bad.