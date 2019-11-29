Welcome to the 249th episode of the Inc. Uncensored podcast, hosted by Inc.'s executive director of editorial, Jon Fine.

First, staff writer Emily Canal guides us through the booming industry of mead brewing. If you've never heard of the fermented honey beverage, you are not alone. It is one of the oldest types of alcoholic beverages, dating back to the Middle Ages, and now most often is found at medieval festivals. Superstition Meadery, one of about 600 meaderies in the U.S., is working to bring the ancient drink to mainstream consumers.

Next, I talk about the popular Museum of Ice Cream and its 27-year-old co-founder, Maryellis Bunn. Despite its name, you won't learn much about ice cream's history in this place, but you will find yourself immersed in multiple Instagram-worthy installations. Bunn came up with the idea for the whimsical pop-up exhibit in 2016, while looking for an alternative where she could spend her time outside of bars and restaurants. Her business, which is valued at $200 million, will open its second permanent location in December.

Finally, senior writer Christine Lagorio-Chafkin delves into the underground world of vice investing--that is, the people who are backing businesses around cannabis, sex-tech, alcohol, and more. Conventional venture capitalist firms often are bound by morality clauses which usually prevent them from investing in these industries. Enter Catherine Dockery, founder of Vice Ventures, who is stepping up with a $25 million fund to fill the gap.