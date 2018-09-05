Theranos, the Silicon Valley blood-testing company that built a business on false claims, is closing down.

Theranos CEO David Taylor sent an email to shareholders on Tuesday announcing that the company will cease operations and use its remaining $5 million in cash to pay back creditors, The Wall Street Journal reports. The decision comes after Theranos spent four months unsuccessfully trying to find a buyer for its remaining assets, and after the company failed to meet a debt obligation tied to a $65 million loan from Fortress Investment Group. Under the loan agreement, Fortress could foreclose on the company's assets if its cash reserves fell beneath a certain threshold. Investors who poured more than $700 million into the company will get nothing.

Theranos founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes catapulted to fame on the claims of inventing a "groundbreaking" method that allowed her company to run a range of lab tests on just a drop or two of blood, eventually earning Theranos a $9 billion valuation. In 2015, a series of articles in The Wall Street Journal questioned the company's technology, ultimately exposing Holmes for overstating Theranos's technological abilities while relying on traditional blood-testing machines for the vast majority of its tests. She was later banned from owning or operating a lab for two years.